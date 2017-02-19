Izzy Brown has no regrets about leaving West Brom

Former Albion prodigy Izzy Brown doesn’t regret leaving the Baggies as a teenager even though he’s only made one first-team appearance for Chelsea in the past four years.

Brown was snapped up by the London club when he was 16-years-old after making his debut for the Baggies in 2013.

He’s since been sent out on loan to Chelsea’s Dutch feeder club Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham United, and Huddersfield Town, where he currently plays.

Brown has scored three goals in his first six league games for the Terriers, and David Wagner’s side currently sit third in the Championship, five points off the top two.

The academy starlet was promised first-team football at The Hawthorns if he stayed, and probably would have made many more Premier League appearances by now had he decided against a move to Chelsea, but he insists there is still plenty of time to realise his potential.

“I don’t regret the decision to leave,” he told the Telegraph. “Maybe I would have had more Premier League games but everyone has a different pathway.

“The manager at the time (Steve Clarke) was sacked early the following season and I could easily have been bombed back into the under-18s.

“People say leaving West Brom was all down to my family but it was all down to me.

“Being 16 and supporting Chelsea as a kid, when a team like that tells you they want you it’s hard for any teenager to say no. It’s all about timing, I’m still 20 and not too worried.”