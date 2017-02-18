'Brand new' Marc Wilson raring to go for West Brom

Albion loanee Marc Wilson feels ‘brand new again’ after getting back into the swing of things under former Stoke boss Tony Pulis.

The 29-year-old, who has joined from Bournemouth until the end of the season, hasn’t played a Premier League game in over a year.

Wilson felt he was never given a chance at Dean Court after Eddie Howe snapped him up in the summer, but the versatile defender is relishing the opportunity to knuckle down under Pulis.

With no game this weekend, Albion’s players were given the first half of the week off but Wilson came to training anyway to do some extra work off his own back.

“I’m really enjoying it here,” he said. “It’s almost given me a new lease of life. Before I was training but I wasn’t involved so my head was down a little bit. I don’t think I was too suited to the environment down there (at Bournemouth).

“Now that I’ve come up here I feel brand new again. I’ve got back into the swing of things pretty quick, feeling a lot fitter, probably the fittest I’ve felt for quite a while.

“Even when I’m at home, I’m looking forward to coming back in and training the next day.”

Wilson suffered a serious knee injury in January last year that ruled him out of Euro 2016, but apart from a hamstring twinge, the Republic of Ireland international has been fit this season.

However, he struggled for minutes at Bournemouth and said it was a ‘no-brainer’ to join Albion when Pulis came calling because he’s a fan of his training methods.

“That’s what I like to do, knuckle down, and concentrate on my football,” he said. “It’s good to be back in the environment like that. I think I’m well more suited to it. I feel like I’m getting back to proper fitness now. I’m feeling good within myself, I’m not feeling any little twinges.”

A versatile defender, Wilson has been deployed at centre-back and left-back in training, but he admits it will be difficult to get into the team when they’re playing so well.

“The lads who are playing, I’ve got no queries with that,” he said. “I’m just interested in being a positive influence, getting my head down in training every day.

“If my chance comes along and somebody picks up an injury I’ll be ready to step in, that’s my focus at the minute.

“I’m super happy to be at West Brom. Ever since I’ve come into the club I’ve been made to feel very welcome and all the staff and everyone involved in the club, the manager, all the lads, it’s a great dressing room in there.

“I’ve noticed that straight away and obviously I want to add to that.”