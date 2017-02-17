Reputation of no concern to Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis doesn’t care if he ever loses his reputation for playing unattractive football – he’s much more concerned with establishing Albion in the top half.

For years, Pulis has been derided in some quarters for his tactics but Albion’s unapologetic head coach says he has always just strived to do the best with the players he’s got.

However, the Baggies boss is starting to change perceptions this season with a far more exciting brand of football built on the core tenets he has always espoused.

Albion are now in eighth place, with a positive goal difference, and Bournemouth are the only team outside the top seven to have scored more goals this season.

But Pulis isn’t worried about losing the clichéd tag that has always followed him around.

“Who cares? It doesn’t bother me a bit,” he said. “I’m not concerned about image, what people do or don’t think about me.

“It’s about doing my job and doing the best I can do for West Brom when I’m here as a manager. You have to wash away what other people say and think, it’s about you getting the best out of what you’re given.

“This is a terrific football club, it’s got the chance to establish itself in the top 10 and hopefully one day go to a cup final and go to Europe.

“That was never going to happen overnight, you’ve got to have a plan and have everybody pointed in the right direction.”

Pulis has never finished in the top half of the Premier League but he has a great chance to do so this season.

However, he is under no illusions that the job is done with 13 games to go.

“If you pre-empt anything in football, it has a habit of kicking you in the backside,” he said.

Pulis is determined not to let this season fizzle out like the last one, when Albion failed to win any of their last nine fixtures.

Despite that, he is still planning to give youngsters like Sam Field, Jonathan Leko, and Rekeem Harper some valuable minutes in the last few games of the season.

Leeds, Barnsley, and Brentford all approached Albion about taking Field on loan in January, and there were also plenty of suitors for Leko too, but Pulis didn’t feel he could let them leave with his squad so

small.

“They will get chances this season,” he said. “It won’t come at the moment, but it will come further down the line this season.”