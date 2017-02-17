Darren Fletcher triggers a West Brom contract extension

West Brom skipper Darren Fletcher has triggered a 12-month extension on his current contract, keeping him at The Hawthorns until the end of next season.

The 33-year-old, who was out of contract at the end of this campaign, has now played enough games to bring the clause into play.

It’s unsurprising Fletcher has met those demands, because the former Manchester United midfielder has featured in every single Premier League game since he signed for the Baggies more than two years ago – a run of 78 consecutive league fixtures.

When he joined the club, he was searching for first-team football following his return from ulcerative colitis, an illness which sidelined him for a couple of seasons at Old Trafford.

But Fletcher remains in peak physical condition and, in last weekend’s match with West Ham, only Jake Livermore ran further in an Albion shirt than the the captain.

“After my well-documented personal problems I just wanted to get back into football playing week in, week out,” said Fletcher.

“Being a leader and using my experience is great but I need to play every week.

“I couldn’t have planned it any better. I’ve not missed a league game since I’ve been at West Brom which is amazing really.

“I wanted to get myself well again, I had no doubts I could. I played a long time when I was ill and it’s been a tough period. But I didn’t moan I just got my head down and fought it.

“I’m enjoying my football, it’s fantastic. Playing in the Premier League every week in a team that’s in the top half up in eighth place and winning games, there’s a good atmosphere around the club and in the stadium, it’s good times.”

The Baggies don’t have a game this weekend following their FA Cup exit in the third round, but they do have two inviting home fixtures against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace coming up.

Boss Tony Pulis hasn’t lost to a team below him in the league since September and Fletcher knows the importance of the next two matches.

“If you look at the league table it is a chance to pick up points,” he said. “It’s the opposite of last season when I thought we got plenty of points against the teams above us but struggled against the teams below us.

“We’ve picked up loads of points against the teams below and not that many against the teams above. We have been a bit unfortunate in that respect.”