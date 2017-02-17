Allan Nyom turning into West Brom cult hero

Allan Nyom is starting to cement himself as a cult hero among Baggies fans, and Craig Dawson has revealed he’s a bit of an enigma off the pitch too.

The marauding full-back has wowed supporters since his £3million switch from Watford in the summer with a series of devastating forays up the pitch and solid defensive performances.

Nyom was unable to keep his place in the Watford side last season but he’s been a surprise package this campaign, adding much-needed power and pace to Albion’s ageing backline.

His powerful runs up the wing can stagger belief, and Dawson admits he’s just as mysterious off the pitch.

“He’s very quiet but he’s always on the phone talking to someone!” said the defender. “We don’t know who. But he’s a great lad and he’s fitted in really well.”

Nyom is traditionally a right-back but had to start his Albion career at left-back because Dawson was holding down the position on the other

flank.

When the former Rochdale defender moved inside to centre-half to cover Jonny Evans’s injury, Nyom was shuttled over to his preferred position.

But in truth, he’s looked more than capable on either side.

“He’s been great,” said Dawson. “He’s helped us out massively and he’s a great lad to have around the team and he’s really enjoying himself as well.

“He’s a great player and he’s doing well at the minute.”

Evans has also enjoyed watching Nyom in action, and the way the supporters have warmed to the full-back hasn’t gone unnoticed by his team-mates.

“He’s a cult hero now at West Brom,” added Evans. “Already everyone loves him and you get that when the team is winning and doing well.

“There’s momentum, but it takes everyone to buy into it for that to happen. Everyone wants to be a part of it.”