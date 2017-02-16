Tony Pulis plotting to build on West Brom success

Tony Pulis has promised supporters there will be further transfer movement in the summer as he looks to build on this season’s success.

Albion are sitting pretty in the top half of the Premier League but Pulis has been working with a small and ageing squad.

With Jonas Olsson likely to leave this summer and several other players edging further into their 30s, Pulis is already thinking ahead to business at the end of the season. “In the summer there will be movement again,” he said. “Some players will leave the club, and, depending on the players we bring in, we move on again.

“It’s all about the material you’ve got to work with and the opportunity of bringing that material in. It’s a slow process for us and anyone who thinks you can do it quickly is absolutely ridiculous.”

The Baggies currently have all of their senior players fit and the club is proud of its medical department and their work limiting muscle injuries.

But Pulis is aware he has been fortunate to keep the treatment table so bare. “If you are going to be lucky, you’re only going to be lucky for a year,” he said. The boss is eager to strengthen in the summer and recent history suggest he will be able to.

Although Albion’s business in the last two windows has been criticised by some, the Baggies have improved their starting line-up on each occasion.

Summer additions Matt Phillips, Nacer Chadli, and Allan Nyom are all important first-team regulars and January signing Jake Livermore is also in the starting XI.

“The most important thing is to get good characters in that can play and have got a little bit more than the players you’re moving away,” said Pulis. “You just gradually bring them in. We’ve got good footballers.

“What we mustn’t lose is that determination and organisation that turns those individual footballers into a good team.”

Livermore is the latest addition to impress, and has bought into the team ethic, running 12.2km on Saturday, more than any other Albion player.

“We hope Jake will recognise what we’re trying to achieve and he’ll buy into it,” said Pulis. “I’m absolutely certain he will.”