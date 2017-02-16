Jeff Astle: World Cup heroes to honour West Brom legend's 75th birthday

England’s World Cup heroes will come out to honour Albion legend Jeff Astle at a special event to mark what would have been his 75th birthday.

Sir Geoff Hurst and Gordon Banks have been lined up to appear at a gala dinner at Hotel Football in Manchester on May 13.

Just 75 tickets will be made available for the intimate show paying tribute to the Baggies icon.

Fans who are lucky enough to get tickets will have the chance to get their hands on the World Cup.

The FA Cup, which Astle famously held aloft in arguably his finest hour will also make an appearance.

Money raised from the show will go towards the Jeff Astle Foundation and help his family continue their fight for more research into links between heading footballs and brain conditions.

The former striker died in 2002, aged 59, suffering from early on-set dementia, caused by heading heavy footballs.

For a chance of tickets, email dawnastle9@gmail.com.