Darren Fletcher: Tony Pulis is just like Sir Alex Ferguson

Tony Pulis reminds his players how privileged they are in the same way Sir Alex Ferguson used to, Darren Fletcher has revealed.

Albion’s skipper has only played under two managers in his senior career, but the similarities between the two have not escaped him.

According to the 33-year-old, Ferguson and Pulis are much more than just coaches who take training on the grass, they are also experts at keeping their players grounded.

Fletcher says this hands-on approach creates reliable footballers with the right attitude.

“They’re so alike,” he said. “They’re all about hard work and how you treat people, how you go to work and how privileged you are to be in the position you’re in. It’s about making the most of it.

“It’s a lot of simple things that sometimes don’t have a lot to do with football but in the long term do have to do with football. If you pride yourself as a professional, you respect the people you work with and you realise what people do for you, how the fans pay their money, you’ve got to go and do the best for the jersey you’re playing in.

“They’re very similar in a number of ways because they’re good working class people.”

When buying players, Pulis looks for the right character who will fit into his dressing room.

Fletcher reckons the Baggies boss has managed to find those players over the past two years and now it’s starting to tell on the pitch, where Albion are enjoying a stand-out campaign.

“This season has been off the back off two building seasons and the manager getting the players he wants,” said the skipper.

“It takes two or three transfer windows, he still wants to add again to take us to the next step.”

Fletcher is one of those players Pulis has brought in, as is fellow Manchester United old boy Jonny Evans.

“Me and Jonny have come to West Brom and I think we’ve done a good job trying to change the mindset along with the manager,” said the Scotland captain. “Not accepting just staying in the league, but trying to kick on. We’ve got a good thing going right now.”

On Saturday, Albion scored an injury-time header to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Yesterday, the Premier League officially awarded the goal to Gareth McAuley even though Evans also got a touch.

“When you’re nearly 6ft2in and find yourself one of the smallest you know you’ve got a big side!” said Fletcher. “It’s a combination of everything really, good deliveries, working hard on the training ground, and having people who want to attack the ball.”