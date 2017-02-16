Ally Robertson: Hopefully this break will not affect the West Brom run

The players will have been pleased to spend some time with their families this week but I bet this break is the last thing Tony Pulis wanted...writes Albion legend Ally Robertson.

Albion are unbeaten in the last four games, and have only lost one of their last seven in the league.

When the team is playing so well, and grinding out results when they’re a bit off-colour like the West Ham game, the worry is that extended time off will halt the head of steam that has been built up.

When everybody is playing with confidence, and team spirit is so high, you can’t wait to get back on the pitch the next Saturday.

Mind you, there were no such problems when we had 10 days in between the Sunderland and Middlesbrough games at the end of January and a little break now might be just what the doctor ordered for such a small squad.

It gives the players, who haven’t really stopped since the festive period, time to rest and recuperate.

One player who looks like he could benefit from some time off is Salomon Rondon.

He’s now gone 10 games without a goal, his longest drought in Albion colours, and he’s giving Pulis a little bit of a dilemma.

Does he rest Rondon against Bournemouth and risk denting his confidence, or does he show faith and persevere with him?

Different players react to being dropped in different ways and that’s something Pulis will have to gauge himself.

To be fair to Rondon, his attitude has been brilliant during this barren spell, and it’s no surprise to hear his team-mates highlighting everything else he does for the team.

And it’s not like he hasn’t come close to scoring.

On Saturday he smacked the crossbar with a fantastic long-range volley, and it was the sort of shot that, if you’re on a rich vein of form, dips underneath the bar and goes in.

Pulis likes to start with just one up front, but I would like to see him give Rondon a bit of help if possible.

At West Ham he brought Hal Robson-Kanu on alongside him, so perhaps he’s recognising that the Venezuelan needs more support towards the end of the game.

The good thing is everyone behind Rondon is chipping in with goals so this drought is not that much of a crisis. Now the Premier League have officially awarded Gareth McAuley Saturday’s injury-time equaliser, he’s moved to six goals for the season.

But he’s not the only danger at set-pieces. Jonny Evans, Craig Dawson and Rondon can all threaten in the air too. Some teams only have one good header, we’ve got several.

Every time we get a free-kick or a corner we look like scoring.

Yes, the team have been playing much more exciting football on the deck this season, but it’s good to see that we have a variety of weapons at our disposal.