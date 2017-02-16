Albion outlook: West Brom fans have their say

Take a look at our weekly Albion outlook, where Baggies fans give their say on all the happenings at West Brom.

Sarah Rudge, 24

Despite plenty of talk about the relative lack of squad depth at West Brom, there are actually some tough decisions for Tony Pulis to make for our next league game against Bournemouth.

With the return from injury of Jonny Evans and the impressive form of Craig Dawson at centre-back, it gives Pulis a real selection headache.

It is highly unlikely he will drop the ever dependable Gareth McAuley with his recent mistakes seemingly behind him.

So that leaves one centre-back position to fill. Dawson has made no secret of the fact that he feels his best position is as a centre-half but Evans undoubtedly adds a touch of class and composure to our backline.

Dropping Allan Nyom and moving Dawson to right-back is another option but that would be very harsh on our summer signing who has performed consistently well. It could be that Pulis decides to move Brunt into a more advanced role with Dawson and Nyom occupying the full-back positions but Chadli or Morrison may then have to make way. It seems an almost impossible choice for Pulis but one that we should surely welcome.

Paul Chappell, 34

An excellent result away at West Ham followed our brilliant home victory over Stoke, and now we are eighth in the table and five points clear of ninth, everything is looking rosy.

Hopefully the absolute turmoil our nearest and dearest are experiencing at the moment will bring into perspective that changing the manager and throwing loads of cash around doesn’t always work.

It would be lovely to see Pulis integrate the talent we have in the youth set-up into the first team now we are virtually safe. He can start planning for the next five seasons now this one’s main objective is complete.

Finally a word about our “new” centre-back. Craig Dawson has served his time and his team mates by covering a weak position in our squad, however the last few games he has been outstanding.

With Jonas on his way out after eight magnificent years and GMac now 37, it’s time for a Dawson-Evans partnership.

Pat Frost, 51

The alarm went off at 7am on Saturday and I couldn’t wait to start the journey to East London for my first visit to the Olympic Stadium.

Our biggest away following since Villa last season saw 3,000 Albion fans descending on London. As I walked out of Stratford Railway Station, the new home of West Ham appeared on the skyline.

It looked fantastic, and it didn’t disappoint once actually in there. There were great facilities inside and out. It was a decent view from the lower tier, but not so good from the upper I heard.

You could sense a confidence among the travelling fans, and I was quite certain that we were going to get something out of the game.

Thankfully the lads didn’t let us down. If you’ve never experienced a last-minute goal away from home that gets you a point or a win, let me tell you, there is absolutely no better feeling! The fans went barmy!

Getting away from the ground wasn’t as easy as getting there. It seems that unless you travel on a visiting coach, everyone is heading back to Stratford Railway Station, which means about 50,000 people all heading in the same direction. However, it didn’t spoil a good day out, and a solid performance sent 3,000 Baggies fans home feeling very satisfied.