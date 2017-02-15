West Ham's Slaven Bilic fined £8,000 for misconduct after West Brom's equaliser

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic and his assistant Nikola Jurcevic have both been fined £8,000 after admitting Football Association misconduct charges following Saturday's draw with Albion.

Bilic was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after Gareth McAuley's injury-time equaliser for picking up a pitch-side microphone and throwing it to the ground.

After the game the Hammers boss called the referee's performance 'awful', but replays showed Oliver got the majority of decisions correct.