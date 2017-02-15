West Ham's Slaven Bilic fined £8,000 for misconduct after West Brom's equaliser
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic and his assistant Nikola Jurcevic have both been fined £8,000 after admitting Football Association misconduct charges following Saturday's draw with Albion.
Bilic was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after Gareth McAuley's injury-time equaliser for picking up a pitch-side microphone and throwing it to the ground.
After the game the Hammers boss called the referee's performance 'awful', but replays showed Oliver got the majority of decisions correct.Subscribe to our Newsletter
Comments for: "West Ham's Slaven Bilic fined £8,000 for misconduct after West Brom's equaliser"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.