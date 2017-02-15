West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore still dreaming of England caps

Jake Livermore still dreams of playing for England again but says his main focus right now is on the Baggies.

The 27-year-old has one international cap to his name, which he picked up in a 2-1 friendly win over Italy back in 2012 when he came off the bench for Frank Lampard.

England boss Gareth Southgate was at Saturday’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium in order to watch Andy Carroll, but the Hammers striker wasn’t passed fit in time to play. And Livermore hopes he may have given the Three Lions manager food for thought in Carroll’s absence.

“It’s every kid’s dream to play for their country,” he said. “But in the meantime I’m focused on West Bromwich Albion and myself.

“I never played under Gareth but I’m sure they have a good nucleus of coaches and I’m sure if I’m doing the business for West Brom then it would be in their best interests to get in contact. Time will tell – and hopefully in the not-too-distant future – but the main thing is to get the West Brom shirt on and creating good performances.”

The £10million January signing kept his place in the starting line-up after his man of the match performance on full debut against Stoke, even though Claudio Yacob was available for selection following his appendicitis scare. And Livermore is eager to repay the faith head coach Tony Pulis has shown in him.

“He has been fantastic with his approach towards me coming here and I want to repay him on the field,” he said. “It’s the sort of competition you want, aspiring to be as good as you can.

“I don’t want to be in the comfort zone and I’ve come here to create competition and hopefully stake my claim in the team.”

And Livermore promised Baggies fans there was more to come from him.

“I’ve been in a good place for a long time now,” he said. “Hopefully my performances reflect that. You’ve not see the best of me yet, I will do my best to prove that.”