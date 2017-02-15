James Morrison still having fun at 300 not out for West Brom

He may have been at the Baggies for almost a decade now but James Morrison is enjoying his football as much as ever.

On Saturday, the midfielder made his 300th appearance for the club in a 2-2 draw with West Ham, and he’s had a stand-out 2017 so far, scoring three goals already.

It’s been a welcome return to the side for the scheming stalwart, who was frustrated by a lengthy lay-off after rupturing his hamstring just over a year ago.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “The last 90 have been a long slog. But I’m happy.

“It feels like just another week, another game, but when I look back on it at the end it’ll be nice. It’s involved some good players and some good members at the club.”

Morrison, who became the 45th player to join the 300 club after Chris Brunt reached that landmark last season, may not have ever hit this milestone.

His future was uncertain during his spell on the treatment table last season, but then he signed a bumper two-year contract in the summer.

Although he was limited to substitute appearances at the start of the season, his return to the line-up away at Leicester in November helped kick-start Albion’s impressive run of form that has lifted them into eighth place.

He scored in that game, his first of five goals this season, equalling his career-best league tally, but his overall contribution to this new-look Tony Pulis side has quelled any doubts over his importance.

“I just think I’ve been taking chances when they come,” he said, when asked if he was enjoying his best patch of form. “I’d like to think that I’ve done well in periods my whole time at West Brom. I’m just taking chances. It’s amazing what goals does to you and how it boosts you.

“I’m really enjoying my football. After a long injury it takes time to get back up to speed, after 11 months out not playing a game, it is tough.

“I’m just delighted that I’ve worked hard and got to a position and fitness where I feel comfortable.”

There was a lot resting on Morrison’s shoulders last season, when he was the only link between an isolated Salomon Rondon up front and the rest of the team.

But now Pulis has added Nacer Chadli and Matt Phillips to the squad, Morrison is able to get his short, sharp passing game into gear more often.

The Baggies are on course to break their record Premier League points tally, so does he think this is the best Albion team he’s played in?

“Maybe,” he says. “When we finished eighth with Steve Clarke we had good team spirit and some good players.

“We had a goalscorer up front in (Romelu) Lukaku, we had (Peter) Odemwingie and Shane Long, we had real depth.

“Now, we’ve been quite lucky with injuries. We’ve only got two strikers, if Salomon (Rondon) and Hal (Robson-Kanu) get injured, you never know.

“So we’ve been lucky, but we’ve got some good players, leaders, and experience as well. It’s an old squad but it’s experienced and that’s what you need. Sometimes we might not be pretty but we know how to get the job done.”

But that season under Steve Clarke is not Morrison’s fondest memory in an Albion shirt. That came right back at the start, in his first season at The Hawthorns, when the Baggies won the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

“I really enjoyed winning the league at a point to prove in my career,” he said. “Middlesbrough got rid of me, I came to a side looking for promotion, and we excelled really.

“We scored loads of goals, and winning something always makes that special. When you’re in the Premier League fighting for survival every year, sometimes it’s nice to try and win something.

“Obviously we got to an FA Cup semi-final that year too. Apart from that we’ve struggled in the cup competitions which is a bit of a disappointment because when you look back on your career those are the best moments.

“But every year when the FA Cup comes around we’ve played so many games.

“When you haven’t got the biggest squad it does takes its toll. The lads are desperate for a cup run as much as the fans, because it does mean a lot to the players.”

He’s been around The Hawthorns for so long, it’s surprising Morrison is still just 30 years old.

He’s made a gentleman’s agreement with Brunt to hold a joint-testimonial in the summer, but based on this season’s form, there’s no reason why he can’t continue to play an important role for the next few years.

However, the Scotland international is experienced enough to know not to look too far into the future.

“I’m just taking it game by game, that’s what you do,” he said. “Now we’ve got a little break but the focus is on Saturday week, (when Albion host Bournemouth), that’s just the nature of the game. Your mind is straight away on the next match.”