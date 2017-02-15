James Morrison happy to take West Brom's momentum into break

James Morrison says it was crucial for Albion to keep the momentum going with no game for two weeks.

The Baggies haven’t lost to anyone outside the top six since September, in a remarkable 15-game run that includes nine wins and six draws.

And Morrison says Saturday’s injury-time equaliser against West Ham that kept that record intact was a big boost.

Instead of dwelling on a defeat for a fortnight, the Baggies are now looking forward to back-to-back home games against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

“Losing to West Ham might have turned our season,” he said. “But we keep going with the same momentum and we go into the next two games with our home form really good.

“That (record against teams outside the top six) is a great achievement. Even when we lost to Manchester United and big teams like that, we bounced back, and that’s the key to success.

“We’ve got a few days off which is nice, because it is a slog, week in, week out. But it was important that we didn’t get beat at West Ham because we’ve been used to winning, it was a big point.”

Morrison was also delighted to see defender Jonny Evans back in action after the Northern Irishman came off the bench in the second half. He had been forced to sit the previous five games out with a calf injury.

“It’s nice to see Jonny back,” he said. “He’s a quality player, he’s been at Manchester United, and you can see in his performances with us, he doesn’t panic. We’re lucky to have him.”