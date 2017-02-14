West Brom youngsters held in cup stalemate with Ipswich Town

Albion’s hopes of progression in the Premier League 2 Cup hang in the balance after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Ipswich.

Neither Baggies keeper Jack Rose or opposite number Michael Crowe were overly exerted in an underwhelming clash at The Hawthorns last night.

James Shan’s team remain third in Group G and will now likely need to beat Liverpool in their final game later this month and hope for help elsewhere in order to reach the knockout stages of a competition where the format mirrors the Champions League.

While both teams impressed with some of their passing play during the first half, there was little in the way of chances.

Ipswich’s Conor McKendry fired well wide from distance in the opening 10 minutes while Andre Dozzell wasted a promising free-kick, 20 yards from goal in a central position, by blasting the ball some distance over the bar.

The only thing even approaching an effort from the hosts in the opening period was an Andre Wright shot from out wide which deflected off the leg of a defender and flew well wide of the far post.

Albion made a bright start to the second half and sharp defending was needed from the visitors to block a shot from Jonathan Leko after the winger had cut in dangerously from the flank.

Things were finally heating up, albeit slowly, and after Wright had a shot blocked following a bursting run, Dozzell forced Albion keeper Rose into the first save of the match from Shane McLoughlin’s pull-back.

Crowe was not forced into a serious save until inside the final 15 minutes when Chay Scrivens let fly from distance and the keeper saved diving to his left.

Leko and Wright forced the keeper into action as Albion looked more likely to nick it, but they could not find a way through.

Albion have also offered a trial to non-league winger Myles Phipps.

The 18-year-old’s performances for Paget Rangers in the Midland League have impressed scouts and he is now spending time with the Baggies development squad.