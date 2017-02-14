West Brom players allowed to recharge as Tony Pulis brings extended break

Albion’s players have been granted extended time off over the next few days with boss Tony Pulis eager they get chance to recharge the batteries ahead of the next round of fixtures.

The Baggies early elimination from the FA Cup means they are without a fixture this weekend and while other clubs in a similar position have chosen to jet off for mid-season training camps, Pulis believes rest and recuperation to be the best policy.

It means players have been granted extra days off to spend with their families before returning to training later this week, when preparations for the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday week will commence.

“I’ve been in the game a long time, sometimes you go in (to a break) on a positive note, sometimes on a negative one, you have to ride with it and make sure when Bournemouth comes along we’re prepared for that game,” said Pulis.

“We’ll give the players a few days off and we’ve encouraged them to go away with their families if they want.

“We’ve got the opportunity to have a few days off and the players deserve a break, but we won’t be doing it collectively. They can take the children away and spend more time with their families.

“I’ll have a couple of days away as well. The most important thing is that the players who have worked so hard to get us in the position we’re in get three or four days away. We’ll come in at the back end of the week, work hard Thursday and Friday. I’ll be with the grandchildren, that’s my hobby now.”

The extended break is in large part reward for the excellent form which in recent weeks has seen Albion consolidate their position in the top half of the Premier League.

Pulis’s message upon their return will be a simple one, namely to keep up the good work. Certainly, there is a desire around the dressing room to avoid a repeat of last year, when the Baggies campaign fizzled out the moment they hit the 40-point mark.

Victory over the Cherries would see them reach that tally though, with 37 points already on the board, it is likely Albion already have enough to ensure survival.

In recent seasons, such an achievement would have been deemed satisfactory but the results of recent months means sights are now set far higher – to the 50 point-mark and maybe even beyond depending on how the next few weeks pan out.

Pulis added: “Every year there are 10 or 12 teams looking over their shoulders in this league.

“The important thing is to get to those points as quick as they can.

“As a football club we have been looking over our shoulders ever since we come to the club, last year we were comfortable with quite a few games to go and we need a couple of victories to be comfortable again.

“What we must do this year is try and get as many points out of the remaining games as we possibly can, and get the players focused on that.”