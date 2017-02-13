West Ham v West Brom: Slaven Bilic receives FA charge

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has been charged by the FA with improper conduct after being sent-off late in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Albion.

The Hammers chief was sent to the stands by referee Michael Oliver for his furious reaction following Gareth McAuley’s stoppage time leveller for the Baggies.

Bilic threw a TV microphone in frustration after McAuley got the final touch on Chris Brunt’s corner to deny his side victory.

The Croatian had complained throughout the game as a string of decisions went against his team.

Assistant boss Nikola Jurcevic has also been charged with alleged misconduct for his complaints after Sofiane Feghouli had a first-half strike ruled out for an apparent foul on Albion keeper Ben Foster.

Bilic and his assistant also thought Chris Brunt had been guilty of fouling Feghouli in the build-up to Nacer Chadli’s sixth minute opener, describing Oliver’s performance during his post-match press conference as “very, very bad”.

He and Jurcevic have until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.