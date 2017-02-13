Craig Gardner offers free Birmingham City tickets to 50 families

Birmingham City's Craig Gardner has generously offered 50 families the opportunity to watch Blues take on QPR at St Andrews for FREE.

The 30-year-old is personally paying for the Family Tickets (two adults and two children) himself after being inspired by the 'kids for a quid' scheme.

"When I read about the kids for a quid initiative I thought it was a great idea," said Gardner.

"And it got me thinking what could I do to help, even in some small way, to get St. Andrew's rocking like we know it can.

"It's important we continue to attract families and the younger generation of fans.

Families can watch Blues for FREE this Saturday - courtesy of Craig Gardner. Full details: https://t.co/sQJyzPcrlz #BCFC #GardnerGiveaway pic.twitter.com/sdOYZqlBMG — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) February 13, 2017

"All the players appreciate the support we are being given as the manager changes things and hopefully the atmosphere will be like it was in the last match at St. Andrew's, when there was a real coming together."

St Andrews are expecting a big crowd for the home game (Saturday Feb 18) with new boss Gianfranco Zola still struggling to put a run of results together following the sacking of Gary Rowett

Gardner is currently on a season-long loan from West Brom and will sign a permanent deal to stay at St Andrews in the summer.

The 30-year-old made 85 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons for the Baggies, after joining from Sunderland in the summer of 2014.

He previously played for Blues, his boyhood club, between 2010 and 2011, winning the League Cup before leaving following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.