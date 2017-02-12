West Brom defender Craig Dawson eager to stay in the middle

In-form Craig Dawson hopes he can keep his spot at centre-half and is eyeing up a long-term partnership at the heart of Albion's defence with Jonny Evans.

Tony Pulis kept faith with the 26-year-old even though Evans was passed fit before Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium.

And Dawson put in another impressive performance, with England boss Gareth Southgate watching from the stands.

"Everyone dreams of playing for their country," admitted Dawson. "But you've just got to continue to play well and see what happens.

"I'm sure he was looking at several players. It was a good game to come and watch.

"It's nice to get a run in the side at centre-half and I've been really enjoying playing in there.

"Hopefully I can put in some good performances and it can continue."

After missing the previous five games with a calf injury, Evans came off the bench shortly after half-time when Pulis switched to a back three.

Dawson, who has been playing at right-back for two years, admitted keeping his place at centre half was a confidence booster and he hopes he has given Pulis the right sort of selection headache.

"Jonny's a great player and it's great to learn off him in training," said the former Rochdale defender. "To have him back on the field is great.

"There's a decision for the manager to make but hopefully I can keep my place in that position. It's a good problem for the gaffer."

Gareth McAuley was Dawson's partner at centre-back but the Northern Irishman is now 37-years-old, and his younger counterpart is hoping to one day be his replacement.

"Obviously it's the position I want to play in," said Dawson. "If needed I can always fill in at right back but personally I'd like to keep my position at centre-half and will be working hard to try and do that."

The Baggies are unbeaten in four games and Evans wasn't surprised that he didn't walk straight back into the team.

"I haven't done anything in five weeks so I didn't really expect to get back into the side," he said. "Only trained really on Thursday, but the team's been doing well.

"When you're on a run it's difficult for the manager to change it, I totally understand that.

"In a way I didn't expect to get back into the side. I was very pleased with Craig, I'm a big fan of Dawson who has come in and done well at centre-back."

But Evans is still adamant he should be credited with Albion's injury-time equaliser, that the Premier League eventually gave to fellow countryman Gareth McAuley.

"I thought I headed it in so I ran off celebrating but then I turned around and saw G celebrating! I think he headed it on to my head. If I don't head it, it doesn't go in!"