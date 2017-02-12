Player ratings - West Ham 2 West Brom 2

Albion's injury-time equaliser rescued a point at the London Stadium yesterday. Here, Matt Wilson rates the Baggies players.

BEN FOSTER

Was unlucky to see Feghouli steaming in after tipping Lanzini's fierce shot onto the bar, and he made a great late dive to prevent Snodgrass's free-kick going in, but he looked shaky at corners and also gave the Hammers a chance with a poor clearance. 6/10

ALLAN NYOM - Albion man of the match

The fan favourite is a juggernaut on the right wing, brushing off opponents with a mixture of power and pace. Capable of carrying the ball up the pitch with purpose, he's also a daunting physical presence. 7/10

CRAIG DAWSON

Tony Pulis kept Dawson at centre-back even thought Jonny Evans was fit which is a huge statement in itself to how well he's done in the middle. And the 26-year-old was superb again, denying Lanzini twice in quick succession in the second half. 7/10

GARETH MCAULEY

Rightly or wrongly, the Premier League have credited him with the goal, taking his tally for the season to six. But McAuley was brilliant at the back, and saved Foster's blushes when the keeper's kick-out went straight to a West Ham player. 7/10

CHRIS BRUNT

His left foot will go down in Albion folklore and rightly so. There's always a chance of scoring when he's standing over a dead ball. Also stole the ball in an advanced position in the build-up to Chadli's goal. 6/10

JAKE LIVERMORE

Made five tackles during the game, which was more than anyone else on either team, and there was one particularly assured piece of defending when he thwarted a West Ham counter-attack that was four-on-two. 6/10

DARREN FLETCHER

Struggled to make many telling contributions in the midfield battle after the first 20 minutes and afforded the likes of Robert Snodgrass and Manuel Lanzini too much space. 5/10

MATT PHILLIPS

Was unable to get on the ball and run at defenders as much as he would have liked , and was brought off by Pulis shortly after the hour mark, but he did hack the ball clear off the line in the first half. 5/10

JAMES MORRISON

On his 300th appearance for the club, the midfield maestro laid an assist on for Chadli, although it has to be said the Belgian still had a lot to do. Morrison didn't get his passing game going like the Stoke match and was substituted off. 6/10

NACER CHADLI

Waltzed past Kouyate en route to his first goal since October, and looked the most threatening Albion player until Pulis subbed him off shortly after half-time. Deserved to stay on longer. 7/10

SALOMON RONDON

The striker has now gone 10 games since his last goal, but he nearly ended the drought in stunning style, smacking the bar from distance with a volley. But he didn't look like scoring apart from that and failed to get his head on many crosses. 6/10

Substitutes

Jonny Evans (for Chadli 52)

Unlucky not to be credited with the injury-time equaliser.

Hal Robson-Kanu (for Phillips 67)

Held the ball up well a couple of times but rarely threatened the goal. 6/10

Claudio Yacob (for Morrison 79)

Was brought on to shore things up but Lanzini escaped him and scored soon after. 5/10

Unused: Myhill, Olsson, Wilson, McClean.