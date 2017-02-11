West Ham 2 West Brom 2 - Report and pictures

Jonny Evans and Gareth McAuley bundled in an equaliser deep into injury time to rescue a point for Albion in a topsy-turvy game at the London Stadium full of talking points.

For the third successive game the Baggies opened the scoring in the sixth minute, but this time it was Nacer Chadli on the score-sheet.

Nutmegging Cheikhou Kouyate in the box, the Belgian waltzed past the right-back before slotting the ball through Darren Randolph's legs too.

The hosts thought they'd equalised 10 minutes later when Feghouli diverted a shot inside Ben Foster's post but after much confusion, Michael Oliver ruled it out because Michail Antonio was offside and stopped Foster from diving.

Just after the half-hour mark Antonio nearly equalised when he beat Foster in the air at a corner, but somehow the striker missed the ball from two yards out and Matt Phillips was able to hack it off the line.

The Hammers finally equalised just after the hour mark, when Feghouli, whose goal was disallowed in the first half, reacetd quickest after Foster tipped Manuel Lanzini's fierce shot onto the bar.

And Lanzini gave the Hammers a deserved lead four minutes from time, cutting in off the right hand side and unleashing an unstoppable shot into the far corner that left Foster rooted.

But Evans and McAuley rose highest at the back post in injury time to nod in Chris Brunt's corner with both defenders claiming the goal, even after the match had finished.

Analysis

The last time Albion beat West Ham away, they roared back from 3-0 down to triumph 4-3 on a memorable afternoon.

That was more than 13 years ago, but it was a game that is still fondly remembered.

There may not have been as many goals as that thriller in 2003 but it was just as topsy-turvy and there were plenty of talking points, particularly in a rip-roaring first-half that ended with referee Michael Oliver being booed off the pitch by the home fans.

Chadli opened the scoring with a goal that oozed class and confidence, and it's clear the Belgian is starting to rediscover his blistering early-season form, so it was a surprise to see him removed in favour of Jonny Evans so soon after half-time.

The home team claimed Feghouli was fouled in the build-up to his goal, but the Algerian was too weak under Brunt's challenge, and Morrison picked up an assist on his 300th appearance for the club.

The Baggies had other opportunities too. Salomon Rondon has now gone 10 games without scoring a goal, his longest drought in a Baggies shirt, but he nearly broke that duck in spectacular fashion with a dipping volley from distance that crashed against the bar.

But West Ham were on top for most of the game. They were wreaking havoc with every single corner, loading the six-yard box with bodies and stopping Foster from collecting crosses comfortably.

The home crowd were incensed Feghouli's goal didn't stand, because the Algerian was onside with Craig Dawson on the floor, but Michael Oliver and his assistant appeared to disallow the goal because Antonio, who was offside, stopped Foster from diving and was therefore interfering with play.

Oliver was at the centre of attention again when Snodgrass went down in the box under Livermore's challenge but the West Ham player was too eager to fling himself to the floor and so no penalty was awarded. Why he wasn't shown a yellow card, only Oliver knows.

If West Ham thought lady luck was against them, then they didn't help themselves either. Antonio should have scored when the ball dropped at his feet two yards out following his impressive climb above Foster, but he somehow missed the ball completely.

Bilic switched to a back three at half-time and it was one-way traffic for a while until Pulis brought Evans on for Chadli and mirrored the formation.

The goalscorer looked perplexed when his number was shown, and no wonder, he was one of Albion's better performers, but Pulis trusts other players to keep it tight defensively.

However, Feghouli eventually got his goal, reacting quickest to Lanzini's fierce effort to render Foster's stunning full-stretch save useless.

After that, there was only going to be one team that won it. Pulis took off Matt Phillips and James Morrison, two match-winners, in favour of Hal Robson-Kanu and Claudio Yacob.

Morrison, just like Chadli, was suprised to see his number raised and looked quizzicly at Pulis as he trudged off.

When Lanzini rooted Foster to the floor with his stunning goal four minutes from time it looked like Pulis had been punished for his negative substitutions.

Cue Chris Brunt. This Albion team may have changed perceptions this season, but they can still rely on old and trustworthy weapons, like Brunt's left foot.

Ironically in a game where West Ham looked like scoring with every corner, Albion then equalised with one.

Although it's not clear who the header came off last, together McAuley and Evans rescued a point, which means they have still lost just one game all season to a team outside the current top seven, and that was back in September.

Both teams started the day with 32 goals for the season, and both were in fine fettle going into the game.

Albion had won four of their previous six league matches, while West Ham had won six of their previous nine to escape danger and shoot up into ninth.

They remain five points behind the Baggies though, who are now just one win away from the fabled 40 points.

It may not have been their best performance of the season, but it proves this unit is good at grinding out results even when it's unlikely, and keeps the campaign ticking along at potentially record-breaking pace.

Key Moments

06 GOAL ALBION - Chris Brunt wins the ball back off Sofian Feghouli and James Morrison plays it Chadli, who nutmegs Kouyate in the box before nutmegging Darren Randolph with the other foot.

16 Confusion reigns when West Ham put the ball in the net while Craig Dawson is down. Michael Oliver disallows it becaue Michail Antonio was offside ands stopped Ben Foster diving, although Feghouli scored.

31 Somehow, Michail Antonio misses the ball two yards out after beating Foster in the air at a corner and Matt Phillips is able to hack the ball clear off the line.

62 GOAL WEST HAM - Foster pushes Manuel Lanzini's fierce shot onto the bar and Feghouli reacts quickest to turn in the rebound.

86 GOAL WEST HAM - Lanzini hits an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box that leaves Foster rooted.

90 GOAL ALBION - Evans rises highest at the back post and nods in Brunt's corner.

Position in the table

8th, with 37 points from 25 games

Albion man of the match

Allan Nyom - An all-action performance from the full-back

Teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Randolph, Kouyate, Reid, Fonte, Cresswell (Calleri 45), Obiang, Noble (c), Feghouli (Collins 90), Lanzini, Snodgrass (Fernandes 87), Antonio. Unused subs: Adrian (gk), Nordtveit, Byram, Fletcher.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Foster, Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Brunt, Fletcher (c), Livermore, Phillips (Robson-Kanu 67), Morrison (Yacob 79), Chadli (Evans 52), Rondon. Unused subs: Myhill (gk), Olsson, Wilson, McClean.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Attendance: 56,983 (3,000 Albion)