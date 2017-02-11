West Brom's Tony Pulis labels Mark Hughes 'disgraceful'

Disgusted Tony Pulis has labelled Mark Hughes's actions 'absolutely disgraceful' after the Stoke boss publicly revealed Pulis called Ryan Shawcross a 'loser' in a voicemail message.

As the war of words between the two managers shows no sign of abating, Pulis hit back at his fellow Welshman and successor in the Stoke hot-seat.

Yesterday, Hughes revealed that Pulis had called up his former captain Shawcross after the defender suggested Albion had leaked the news that Saido Berahino served an eight-week suspension for failing a drugs test two days before the two sides met at The Hawthorns.

Although Pulis confirmed he used the word 'loser', he said it has been taken out of context.

"I think it’s absolutely disgraceful," he said. "Firstly the phone call I make to Ryan is a private phone call between me and Shawcross.

"Yes, I did mention losers but I said about people with inuendos making allegations that weren’t true.

"When you lose a game of football, you can still be a winner by taking it on the chin and getting on with it.

"I did use the word loser but I meant it in that way and I actually said ‘Ryan, you’ve never been that.’ Again, it’s been spun in a horrible way.

"I have to say Stoke-on-Trent, forget about the people at the football club or the supporters, Stoke is a wonderful place.

"I was there for ten years. I have raised - even since I’ve left - millions of pounds for the Donna Louise Hospice in Stoke.

"I’ve actually carried the Olympic torch through Stoke-on-Trent. I took them from the Championship to the Premier League, to an FA Cup final and to Europe.

"Do you think I’m going to criticise that area and those people? Not just people at the football club, but people in the surrounding areas who were absolutely wonderful for me.

"I think it’s absolutely disgraceful whoever’s put that out and I mean disgraceful.

"I don’t usually respond to bait, but I'm really really disgusted that from a few days before we played Stoke the inneundos coming out about Berahino, West Brom and myself.

"And then leading upto this game, you know, what nobody talked about the game and we’d won the game and played exceptionally well.

"It was all spun around other things. Hopefully you in the press will understand why that was done."