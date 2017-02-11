Tony Pulis praises West Brom's character after late equaliser at West Ham

Tony Pulis praised his team's character after their injury-time equaliser at the London Stadium rescued a point.

Jonny Evans and Gareth McAuley bundled in Chris Brunt's corner in the 94th-minute to cap off a barn-storming 2-2 draw after West Ham had come from behind to take the lead.

It's unclear who got the final touch on the ball and both defenders wheeled away in celebration.

The Premier League initially gave it to Evans, but have since credited it to McAuley, and both players were claiming the goal after the game.

For Pulis, it's a promising sign of his team's resolve. Albion have only lost one game this season against a team outside the current top seven, away at Bournemouth back in September.

They remain in eighth place, five points clear of the Hammers and four points behind Everton.

Even though the Baggies took the lead in the sixth minute for the third game in a row, Pulis was delighted to come away with a point.

"We’re really pleased," said Pulis. "First half we played really well. Chadli was excellent, created and made us play through the pitch quickly.

"We had some good opportunities again, but we have to finish them. A bit like Stoke last week, we should have come in more than one goal up.

"Second half, West Ham were the better team. They changed the system and fair play to Slaven (Bilic).

"They played three at the back and pushed people on and rolled his midfield players on.

"That stretched us and caused us more problems. You’ve got give him some credit and West Ham. When they get the second goal you’re struggling for it.

"But great character from the players. The tenacity, the energy and the enthusiasm to play for one another is there for all to see."

The home fans was incensed with referee Michael Oliver, who disallowed a Sofiane Feghouli goal in the first half.

Confusion reigned over why he had made the decision, because Feghouli appeared to be onside with Craig Dawson lying prone on the floor.

"I don’t think it was a goal," said Pulis. "The lad’s come from an offside position.

"What everybody’s missed is that he actually pushes Ben (Foster).

"When they slow it down, hopefully you’ll watch Match of the Day tonight or whatever you watch, he pushes Ben as the shot’s being taken.

"He runs past Ben and actually pushes him so I don’t think it’s a goal. And it wasn’t a goal."

Hammers fans became even more furious with Oliver when he refused to give them penalties when Robert Snodgrass and Jonathan Calleri threw themselves to the floor.

But Pulis suggested West Ham were play-acting all afternoon.

"I think the ref got most of those decisions right," he said. "The one I was disappointed with that he gave was Noble’s one (free-kick). I think everyone can see that. That was one Mike got wrong."