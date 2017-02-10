Tony Pulis defends West Brom chairman and hits back at Mark Hughes over Saido Berahino transfer

Furious Baggies boss Tony Pulis has defended his chairman’s honesty and hit back at Mark Hughes in the war of words over Saido Berahino’s transfer.

Pulis accused Hughes and Berahino of deliberately misleading supporters by pretending not to know why the striker hadn’t been playing for Albion.

And the head coach said chairman John Williams would ‘never’ sell Berahino to Stoke without telling the Potters the striker had been caught taking drugs, confirming for the first time the reason behind his secret eight-week suspension.

After last weekend’s meeting between the two sides, Hughes said: “We weren't told by West Brom about it. There was some talk that West Brom had made us fully aware of the situation but they didn't."

But Pulis, speaking to the press for the first time since then, rejected that claim outright and leapt to defend Williams.

He said: “The disappointing thing was Saido coming out when he moved and saying how disappointed he was that he never played, and then Hughes saying the same thing. Both of them knew that he had been suspended.

“That was most probably the thing that irked John Williams, our chairman more than anything else.

“Because we were really honest. There was never, ever going to be a deal done with Stoke without this football club telling them that Saido had been caught taking drugs. Never. John Williams is a man of his word. He did that.

“The disappointing thing was that knowing that they then came out and said what they said.”

Berahino’s drug ban came to light less than 48 hours before last weekend’s fixture and after the game, Hughes suggested Albion had leaked the information.

Potters captain and former Pulis favourite Ryan Shawcross echoed his manager’s sentiments, as did Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam.

“Ryan has tried to ring me since that and I will get back to him,” said Pulis, when asked if their words disappointed him. “Charlie Adam? No not at all, makes no difference to me.”

Albion were ordered to keep Berahino’s ban secret by the Football Association as part of their rehabilitation.

Thirteen footballers have tested positive for recreational drugs since 2012 but the FA kept their identities under wraps.

Wolves goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was one of the 13, and the only who was named by his club.

Pulis was asked if the FA should make the names public to avoid the mud-slinging that is now taking place between Albion and Stoke.

“Of course it would help,” he said. “It is a good question. It is that line between personal and public. Personal knowledge and public knowledge and that is for other people to decide, not me. I have my own thoughts on it.”