Mighty James Morrison ready to join the West Brom 300 club

James Morrison is set to make his 300th appearance for the Baggies tomorrow in front of 3,000 away fans at the London Stadium.

Alongside Chris Brunt and Jonas Olsson, the mercurial midfielder is one of the last remnants of Albion’s successful battle to get into the Premier League and stay there.

It’s testament to his ability that he remains as crucial as ever in a team transformed under Tony Pulis, playing with the same artistry as he always has done.

But that shouldn’t be surprising. Morrison has made more than 30 league appearances in seven of his nine Albion seasons so far and the only blips in that run were down to injury.

Managers have come and gone, as have other midfielders, and yet Morrison endures.

He enters his landmark game in some of the best form of his life, on the back of two goals in two games and three in 2017.

Albion’s largest travelling support of the season are making the trip to see a new ground in the form of the renamed Olympic Stadium, but it’s a fitting coincidence that so many will be there to mark the 45th arrival in the 300 club.

Last weekend, Morrison’s deft finish proved enough to separate eighth from ninth at The Hawthorns, and the Baggies have a similar task facing them tomorrow, as they look to stave off the advances of Stoke’s replacements one spot below.

The hosts are in fine fettle following a disastrous start to the season, and have shot into the top half with six wins from their last nine league games after winning just three of their opening 15.

Andy Carroll has four goals in four matches, and his form has lured England manager Gareth Southgate to tomorrow’s fixture.

But the former under-21s boss is no stranger to Craig Dawson, who, alongside Gareth McAuley, is likely to be one of the men charged with stopping the ponytailed goliath.

Jonny Evans faces another late fitness test on the calf problem that has ruled him out for the last five games, although Claudio Yacob is expected to be fit after returning to training on Monday.

However, January signing Jake Livermore is expected to keep his place in the team following his man-of-the-match display on full debut.

Albion are five points clear of the Hammers, so whatever happens tomorrow, they’ll remain in eighth, but they haven’t lost to a team below them since September.

“We’re in a really good position in the league and we feel the team is playing well and confidence is up,” said skipper Darren Fletcher.

“We know what we’re about. We’re a hard-working bunch of lads who have looked to add things to our game, which we’ve done this season. Everything is going in the right direction.”

Slaven Bilic will hope his team will put up far more fight than they did at The Hawthorns earlier this season, when they ignored the concept of defending and let the Baggies roar in four goals.

They have bolstered their backline with Jose Fonte, who snubbed Albion in favour of the bright London lights.

But Pulis’s team are in scintillating form right now, having lost one from six in the league, and will be in the mood to make Morrison’s landmark day a memorable one.