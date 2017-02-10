Former West Brom striker Lee Hughes joins AFC Telford

AFC Telford United have completed the signing of former West Brom striker Lee Hughes on non-contract terms.

The 40-year-old joins the New Bucks Head after leaving former side Worcester City.

The move was completed after talks had taken place with the former West Bromwich Albion goal-getter, who also had spells at the likes of Coventry City, Oldham Athletic and Notts County.

Hughes has played for Worcester City since 2015 and applied for the vacant manager's post there this week.

The Bucks have been short of goals this term, netting just 25 in their 27 National League North games.

Hughes was sent to prison in 2004 for causing death by dangerous driving, he served three years of a six year term.

Upon leaving Worcester, a club statement said: "Lee Hughes has today left the club, with a view to signing elsewhere. Interest in Lee has been shown by AFC Telford United and one other club.

"We would like to thank Lee for all of his efforts whilst in a City shirt and we wish him all the best for the future."