Chris Brunt wants to be a West Brom record-breaker

Chris Brunt wants to set new records with Albion after signing a deal which will see him complete a decade at the club.

The 32-year-old, the club’s second-longest serving player, has agreed terms which will keep him at The Hawthorns until at least the summer of 2018.

It includes an appearance-based clause which, if triggered, will see the deal extend by a further year until 2019.

Brunt is now poised to clock up a decade with the Baggies later this year, having joined from Sheffield Wednesday in August 2007.

The Northern Ireland international has been in impressive form this season, after returning in mid-October from the serious knee injury which kept him out for nearly eight months and saw him miss Euro 2016.

Brunt has started the last 15 games as the Baggies have climbed from the fringes of the relegation zone to sit comfortably in the top half of the table, on course to beat their previous best Premier League points haul.

“When I first signed we wanted to establish ourselves as a Premier League team and we have definitely done that over the last few years,” he said. “There are plenty of other teams who have not managed to stay up and push on the way we have.

“This year we have done really well. The results we have had, the points we have on the board, scoring goals as well, which was a problem last year. We have found a balance this season. Hopefully we can hit a few targets now as a club. We have never got to 50 points in the Premier League and it would be nice to do that.

“We were disappointed with how things tailed off last year. It fizzled out after we got to 40 points and we don’t want that to happen again.”

Brunt, whose previous deal had been due to expire at the end of the current campaign, joins goalkeeper Ben Foster, midfielder Claudio Yacob and winger James McClean in agreeing new terms this season.

Skipper Darren Fletcher, who is out of contract in the summer, is set to trigger his own appearance-based one-year extension clause in the coming weeks.