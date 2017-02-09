Ally Robertson: Tony Pulis has best West Brom team since my day

In my opinion we are now watching the best Albion team since the great side of the late 1970s and early 80s I was fortunate enough to play in...writes Baggies legend Ally Robertson.

Not only is the squad full of experience, but it is brimming with quality too, and is producing some of the most clinical football we’ve seen at The Hawthorns for a few years.

Some may argue other sides, like the last two to win promotion out of the Championship, have been more thrilling to watch, but that doesn’t mean this Tony Pulis team isn’t easy on the eye.

They came flying out of the blocks on Saturday and wowed everyone with a brilliant first-half performance.

Now there is free-flowing football from the likes of Morrison, Chadli and Phillips that is allowed to blossom on top of the steady foundations behind.

What’s encouraged me so much in recent weeks has been the ability to deal with injury to Jonny Evans.

It wasn’t that long ago that losing Evans would have been catastrophic but this time around Craig Dawson has managed to fill those big boots. He was my man of the match against Stoke. I know the majority of people picked Jake Livermore, who looks every inch a perfect Pulis player, but I always like to give it to a centre-half if possible.

Not that any one player could be singled out right now. They all seem to be playing as one strong unit, and the team spirit looks fantastic.

Matt Phillips has come on leaps and bounds, Salomon Rondon is doing everything but score and Chris Brunt is doing a terrific job for the squad at left-back.

I always prefer Brunt playing further forward, but with Chadli and Morrison firing on all cylinders, perhaps this is the best way to get our best ball-players on the pitch.

Before the transfer window, Pulis said he would only buy players if they improved the first team and based on Saturday’s performance, Livermore will certainly do that.

The former Hull midfielder has fitted in straight away and I fully expect him to keep his place in the team following his impressive box-to-box performance.

Claudio Yacob has been a wonderful player for the past four-and-a-half seasons and his defensive side of the game is one of the best.

However, first impressions suggest Livermore can destroy opposition attacks just as well but also use the ball much better in possession.

He appears to be another shrewd signing from Pulis, who has had far more successes than failures in his time at the club.

Apart from Callum McManaman, James Chester and Rickie Lambert, every other signing has been good, and when you look at the likes of Fletcher, Evans, and Phillips, some have been fantastic.

Slowly but surely, Pulis has built a team to rival anything we’ve had for more than three decades.