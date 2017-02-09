Albion outlook: West Brom fans have their say

Take a look at our weekly Albion outlook, where Baggies fans give their say on all the happenings at West Brom.

Tom Goffe, 29

Arguably the best player on the pitch on Saturday, there’s no doubt Jake Livermore impressed Pulis in his first start against Stoke.

He defended resolutely, broke up the play effectively and supported the attack when the opportunity presented itself. Eyebrows were raised when the club shelled out £10million for him, but if he can keep to the level of performance he displayed on Saturday, then that figure will look a snip in today’s market.

So could this be the beginning of the end of for Claudio Yacob? If I’m being honest I think it could be. Yacob was absent last Saturday due to suspected appendicitis, which ended up just being stomach cramps, and is available for Saturdays game, but I can’t see him replacing Livermore.

Pulis is slowly but surely turning us into a decent attacking outfit and he’s putting together a team of players that aren’t only competent in their defensive/organisational responsibilities, but offer a threat in the final third also.

As much as I love Yacob, I think Livermore is an improvement and I think our much-loved Argentinian is going to find it very difficult getting back into the starting XI from here on in. It’s undoubtedly a shame but I believe very much necessary in order for the team to progress.

Pat Frost, 51

About two months ago, I nearly choked on my egg and chips when I heard Tony Pulis say ‘Saido’s off to France, he isn’t fit.’ I said to the missus, ‘I’m not sure what TP’s problem with Saido is’. I couldn’t understand why he didn’t just play the lad, as we were desperate for goals and Rondon needed help.

So, two months on I feel like a muppet and owe Pulis an apology. I feel like I’ve been made to look a fool by you know who. I was always a fan of his and stuck up for him. The way Pulis handled the situation was admirable. His stomach must have been turning, having to stick up for him week after week, answering non-stop questions. So, for me, our head coach deserves an awful lot of credit and praise.

Did the news breaking the day before Saturday’s game affect the result? Who cares? I certainly don’t! The three points were all that mattered. The first 45 minutes on Saturday were possibly the best we had played all season. This week we take 3,000 fans for our first visit to the London Stadium. It promises to be a good day out for the travelling fans and, on current form, you would not rule us out. See you there.

Sarah Rudge, 24

After our 1-0 victory over Stoke at the weekend it looks as though we could be in for a record-breaking season at The Hawthorns. Currently lying in eighth position with more points at this stage than in any of our previous Premier League campaigns, things are looking extremely rosy. The trip to West Ham is a chance to increase the gap over our closest rivals, but also a chance to celebrate one of our most loyal and passionate servants.

James Morrison will make his 300th appearance against the Hammers. It’s quite incredible that in the past he has received criticism from some quarters when you consider his performances since he returned from injury.

It was thought the arrival of Nacer Chadli would limit Morrison’s game time but he has silenced any critics and is proving to be even more important than when we first signed him almost 10 years ago. Still only 30 years old, let’s hope he has many years left to become an even bigger hero.

Paul Chappell, 34

Well I'll say this for Albion, it's certainly never boring! The stories coming out of Staffordshire about a certain ex-player's ban, although shocking to most of the outside world, were not that much of a revelation to all WBA fans.

You always suspected that something more than what was being said was actually taking place and regardless of who leaked the story, the most disappointing thing is Saido's whole stance on the matter.

To find out Berahino was slating 'his' club for not playing him when he couldn't have played anyway says more about the boy than any of us could. The only positive thing is he is now out of the Hawthorns and someone else's problem, good luck Stoke!

Onto another transfer window that promised so much and delivered so little. To be fair to Albion, shopping in January is notoriously difficult and I'm glad we haven't wasted millions on players that would not improve us. I only hope that this current thread-bare squad can stand up to the demands of the second half of the season.

Finally and most importantly the team - six wins out of seven at fortress Hawthorns has seen us cement 8th and got us dreaming of a potential 'European Tour.'

Not only that, but we're actually playing decent football and looking dangerous. All credit must go to Pulis and the players, (they certainly had the flak when it wasn't going as well) and long may it continue.