Former West Brom striker Lee Hughes applies to be Worcester City manager

Former Albion striker Lee Hughes has applied to go into management with non-league Worcester City.

The 40-year-old currently plays for City – the 10th club of his 22-year career that began with Kidderminster Harriers and took in two spells with the Baggies.

But with his playing days winding down, Hughes now hopes to step into the dugout for the first time.

“I just love scoring goals,” he told the BBC. “But I’d be up for it. I’ve spoken to the board about it, outlined my ideas to them and we’ll see what they think.”

Hughes, who scored 98 goals across two spells for Albion between 1997 and 2004, plans to start doing his FA badges this summer.

“I’ve played with some top quality managers and I’ve learnt a lot from them,” added Hughes, who was sent to prison for causing death by dangerous driving in 2004.

“I had six or seven in two years at Notts County. “I’m well used to managers coming and going. You just have to get on with it.”