Craig Dawson's patience finally reaping rewards at West Brom

For two years he’s been toiling away at right-back, but now Craig Dawson is finally getting a shot in his preferred position.

When someone of Jonny Evans’s ability and influence on the team falls injured, there are understandably concerns.

But Dawson, who has always identified as a centre-half, even during those 24 months at full-back, has softened the blow this time around.

He’s leapfrogged Jonas Olsson in the pecking order since the defeat at Tottenham, and put in three commanding performances alongside Gareth McAuley.

Albion have only conceded one goal in those games, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Baggies need two long-term replacements at centre-back for Jonas Olsson and Gareth McAuley by the start of next season.

And the coaching staff are increasingly coming round to the idea that Dawson can fill one of those spots.

“Dawson’s moved into centre-half and looks like he’s been there for years,” said assistant head coach Dave Kemp.

“He’s done a good job for us at right back, but the fact he’s now moved to centre half and is putting in these kind of performances bodes well for him and the football club.

“He’s impressed. It puts credit in the bank. You think he could do it, but now he’s actually doing it he moves up a notch obviously.

“Of course he can (play there), but it depends on what players we have available.”

Dawson has been forced to wait patiently for this chance.

The former non-league player joined the Baggies from Rochdale way back in 2010 but opportunities in the heart of defence have been limited thank to Gareth McAuley’s freakish longevity, Evans’s arrival, and the lack of full-backs in the squad that Pulis trusts.

Soon after the head coach arrived at the start of 2015, he swapped Dawson in for Andre Wisdom at right-back, and that’s where the England under-21 international has stayed.

He started every single league game last season, and has only missed one so far this term through suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

The former Radcliffe Borough player now has more than 100 Premier League appearances under his belt and at 26, he’s entering the prime of his career.

In the last three games he has looked determined to take his chance, clearing out danger with head and foot, but also remaining calm in possession because he’s used to playing in this team.

But the whole defence is clicking at the moment.

“When you get a clean sheet some focus goes on them,” said Kemp. “On other days perhaps they don’t get the attention they deserve. (Allan) Nyom’s been tremendous for us, McAuley is steady as a rock and (Chris) Brunty’s done a job at left-back, we’re pleased with everybody.”

When Evans eventually returns from injury, Pulis will have a dilemma on his hands.

Move Dawson back to right-back and leave Nyom or Brunt out, or drop McAuley and give Evans and Dawson a chance to get to know each other ahead of next season?

The only other alternative is dropping Dawson, and on recent performances, that looks unlikely.