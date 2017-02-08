Composed Marc Wilson is up and running for West Brom

New addition Marc Wilson looked composed in his first 45 minutes in an Albion shirt and has the skill-set to slot into a variety of positions.

That’s according to under-23s boss James Shan, who played the 29-year-old in a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Monday night.

Tony Pulis ordered Shan to play the Bournemouth loanee at centre-back, although the head coach has already stated that Wilson’s versatility makes him a useful squad player.

The former Stoke defender remained an unused substitute when the Baggies played his old club at the weekend, but Shan was impressed with what he saw at Aggborough two days later.

“I thought he was composed, I thought he looked very good to be honest with you,” he said. “It was a good performance. He led well and organised well. We had a couple of difficulties with their number 10 in the pocket and he spoke to Fitzy (Jack Fitzwater) and was very engaging. He got good solid 45 minutes under his belt.”

Wilson stands at 6ft 2ins, which means Pulis is happy to use him at centre-back, but the versatile defender can play anywhere along the back line, and can also slot in midfield if needed.

“The senior pros that come into my team is driven by the first team,” explained Shan. “I have to put them in positions where the first team want them to play and see them fit to play.

“He’s versatile, he can slot in at full back and centre back and no doubt with his passing quality he can also play in midfield.

“In the circumstances of this game that’s where they asked him to play. Would I say that’s where they’re going to fix him to play? I wouldn’t know. But it was driven by them.”

Hal Robson-Kanu also completed the first half on Monday, and even though he didn’t score, he squirted a shot inches wide just before half-time.

“I thought he used his body very well,” said Shan. “He’s one that wants to stretch the game and get in behind. Two or three balls down the sides he wasn’t favourite for he turned into balls for us.

“Obviously the firsts have got Salomon Rondon who plays exactly the same way. He definitely gave us a little bit more to hit and work off in the first half. When you have someone running in that direction it helps.”