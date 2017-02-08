Ben Foster: Eighth would be a great finish for West Brom

Ben Foster admits eighth place may prove to be Albion’s glass ceiling this season, but the keeper has urged the Baggies to make sure they finish there.

Tony Pulis’s side have won four of their last six games, but have remained in eighth throughout that run because seventh-placed Everton are unbeaten in seven.

Ronald Koeman’s in-form side are four points ahead of Albion, and after strengthening their squad significantly in the January transfer window, the Toffees look increasingly like joining the tearaway top six.

Foster thinks it’s unlikely Everton will now be caught, but the Baggies are five points clear of West Ham in ninth, their opponents this Saturday.

After beating Stoke City, who were ninth themselves before last weekend’s game, Albion have another chance to put even more space between them and the chasing pack.

“We want to finish eighth this season,” he said. “I don’t think we’re looking at points, we just want to finish in the top half of the table in eighth position.

“If we can get further than that, so be it. But to be best of the rest is the aim for us. The top seven or so is probably going to be too hard to break into. But top of the rest would be a fantastic achievement for us.”

Pulis has not yet guided a team to a top half finish in the Premier League but Foster was part of the Albion side that finished eighth under Steve Clarke four seasons ago.

And he’s confident the current crop have the ability to replicate that achievement.

“It’s coming together so nicely,” said Foster. “The defenders in front of me have been fantastic and the lads in front of them have been great as well.

“Even Jake (Livermore) coming in. He looked class didn’t he?

“He’s got so much skill and just knows what he’s doing and what’s around him when he gets the ball. He’s so aware.

“Morrison’s been fantastic too. He’s played the last seven or eight games and been brilliant in every game.

“He deserves it as well because he almost goes unnoticed at times. He probably doesn’t get all the plaudits he deserves.”