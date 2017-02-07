Salomon Rondon is backed to fire again for West Brom

Salomon Rondon's grateful team-mates are confident the goals will start flowing again for Albion’s hard-working striker.

The Venezuelan powerhouse has now gone nine matches without finding the net, his longest drought of the season.

Should he fail to get on the scoresheet against West Ham, it will be the longest run of games he’s played for the Baggies without scoring since he joined for £12million in 2015.

But on Saturday, his selfless link-up play with those around him drew praise from coaches and team-mates alike.

And only a sharp Lee Grant save in the first half denied him a well-deserved goal on an afternoon when he refused to shy away from the titanic battle with Stoke’s commanding captain Ryan Shawcross.

“The work he does for us is unquestionable and we really appreciate it all,” said Gareth McAuley. “He always gives the opposition defenders a game. They know they’ve been in a game when they play against Salomon.

"Things are not quite falling for him. He’s a little bit frustrated himself, but the goals will come.

“He’s showing his qualities and can score goals. If he gets in the right positions hopefully he can notch a few for us.”

Tony Pulis will be desperate to get Rondon firing again, because the Baggies boss has a small frontline at his disposal with just Hal Robson-Kanu the only other out-and-out striker in the squad.

But Pulis and the team are willing to be patient with Rondon – who remains top scorer – because plenty of those behind him have had an eye for goal this season.

Albion have shared the goals around, and on Saturday, James Morrison joined McAuley and Matt Phillips on five for the term.

Remarkably, Morrison scored in the sixth minute for the second successive match, but the superstitious McAuley hopes he doesn’t make it three in a row at the Olympic Stadium and put a curse on Albion’s impressive campaign.

“If he gets another one we’ll be scrambled!” said the Northern Irishman. “I didn’t realise that.

“It’s nice Mozza is getting forward and getting goals. That’s his game. Finding pockets, creating things and scoring goals.

“He’s been fantastic since he got rid of the hamstring injury and got back in the team.”

But the recent run of form, which has seen the Baggies win eight and draw two of their last 10 games against teams outside the top six, is not down to any one man.

“There’s a real confidence in the team,” explained McAuley. “Loads of things have come together in the last few months and given us a foot up.”