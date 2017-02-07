'No regrets' for Allan Nyom after Cameroon win African Cup of Nations

Allan Nyom has no regrets over his decision to stay with Albion instead of playing for winners Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations.

The 28-year-old full-back became embroiled in a bitter dispute with his international team after informing them he wanted to stay in the West Midlands and keep his place in Tony Pulis’s team.

Cameroon refused to give the Baggies international clearance until FIFA stepped in, even though they didn’t name Nyom in their 23-man squad for the tournament, forcing Pulis to leave him out for defeats against Derby County and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Hugo Broos guided the Indomitable Lions to a shock victory in Gabon, as Cameroon came from behind to beat Egypt in the final.

“No regrets,” Nyom told the BBC World Service. “Win African Cup or don’t win African Cup, don’t change nothing for my career. If I was there he could stall my career (for my) club. I don’t regret anything.”

Afterwards Broos taunted the seven players, including Nyom and Liverpool defender Joel Matip, who had decided to stay away.

But Nyom was surprised by that because he was willing to join up with the Cameroon squad if they still wanted him to, despite telling them he would prefer to stay with Albion.

“I heard something about him, what he said,” added Nyom. “He make me laugh because he knew what happened and he knew why I was not there.

“It’s true, first I didn’t want to go, but after I changed my mind. But he knew that, he knew what he told me.”

When Nyom was asked what message he had for Broos, he said: “Congratulations.”