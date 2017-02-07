James Morrison's goals are reward for West Brom loyalty

In-form James Morrison is being rewarded for choosing to stay at the Baggies last summer, according to assistant head coach Dave Kemp.

The 30-year-old was contemplating leaving Albion before he signed a a two-year deal worth £60,000-a-week last June.

An attacking midfielder, he rarely hid his displeasure at last season’s grind, providing honest assessments of the campaign.

But this season, Saturday’s match-winner is thoroughly enjoying himself, and has been an integral part of Albion’s exciting flowing play. He’s scored two in the last two games, taking his tally for the season to a career-equalling best of five league goals.

“He signed his contract here, he’s happy to be here, and he’s playing well,” said Kemp. “In business you have to be realistic.

“If players think they can earn £200million somewhere else you have to give them the opportunity, but in the cold light of day, staying here at West Brom proved to be the right decision.”

Albion relied heavily on Morrison last season to be their creative spark, and when he ruptured his hamstring in January, their attacking purpose all-but vanished.

But this season, he is benefiting from playing alongside summer signings Nacer Chadli and Matt Phillips, who have eased the burden.

Kemp reckons that helps bring out the best of Morrison, saying: “His contribution shows how big a part he is. He got a great goal, worked very hard and created lots of other chances as well. He’s a big part of the team.

“When we’re playing as well as we are he’s an even bigger factor because he’s very talented. He had a period out and you lose a bit of sharpness when you’re out. He’s back to his best and 100 per cent fit and showing everyone his talent.”

Albion already have 36 points this season, which was enough to keep them up three years ago, and the team are on course to break the 50-point mark for the first time in the Premier League.

“Let’s not get too excited,” warned Kemp. “You can’t take giant leaps. It wasn’t too long ago there was criticism of this, that and the other.

“Now it’s swinging the other way we’re talking about Europe. Let’s just keep moving forward as we are, we’ve had another good performance and another three points, but we’ve got another challenge (against West Ham) next week.”