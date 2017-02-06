West Brom fans clash with Stoke fans after heated affair

Albion and Stoke supporters clashed at The Hawthorns after the final whistle of Saturday’s heated affair.

Tensions between the Midlands rivals had been simmering all afternoon thanks to Saido Berahino’s return to The Hawthorns just two week after he was sold to the Potters, but they boiled over at full-time, when extra stewards were called over to hold back both sets of fans.

Although there were no arrests after the argy-bargy in the Smethwick End, there was one arrest at half-time when a Stoke fan allegedly elbowed a steward.

Following Villa’s relegation last season, the Potters are now Albion’s nearest geographical rivals in the Premier League.

Meetings between the two have taken on added significance during Tony Pulis’s stint as Baggies head coach. Before the ex-Stoke boss arrived in the Black Country, the Potters were Albion’s bogey team, but since he took charge of the Baggies, he has won four and drawn one of the five meetings between the pair.

Berahino was booed and jeered by large sections of the home crowd following revelations in the week he had been given a secret eight-week FA ban for reportedly failing a drugs test.

Before the game, home fans cheered every shot he missed in warm-up, while the away end cheered every shot he scored.

But after the Baggies saw out a tense 1-0 win, the light-hearted joviality was replaced with more aggressive scenes, while Pulis and Mark Hughes did not shake hands on the touchline.