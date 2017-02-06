West Brom confident they acted correctly during Saido Berahino's transfer

Albion’s hierarchy are confident the club acted completely above board during Saido Berahino’s transfer after angry Stoke boss Mark Hughes questioned their conduct.

Berahino was sold to the Potters for £12million just over a fortnight ago, but then two days before the two teams met at The Hawthorns, it emerged the striker had served a secret eight-week FA ban for reportedly failing a drugs test.

Hughes claims Albion never told Stoke about the ban and also suggested Saturday’s victors had leaked the information in the build-up to the match to destabilise his team.

“We weren’t told by West Brom,” said Hughes. “Not at all. There is some talk that West Brom made us aware of the situation but they didn’t.

“We knew the situation anyway. We knew at some point it would come out but from our point of view (the timing) was disappointing.”

Hughes’s comments have angered decision-makers at Albion, who are adamant they did everything by the book and gave Stoke full disclosure at the right time.

It’s understood Berahino’s ban was revealed to Stoke after a fee was agreed but before any money changed hands, as set out by the FA, who ordered the club to keep the information under wraps as part of the striker’s rehabilitation.

Although Stoke were already aware of the ban, the news was made public on Thursday night, just two days before Albion’s clash with their Midlands rivals, and Stoke were unhappy at the timing.

Potters captain Ryan Shawcross said: "I was a bit disappointed with the stories coming out the day before, which were obviously no coincidence.

"Someone from West Brom's side must have been speaking to the papers and I was very disappointed with that. I didn't think it was needed.

"Saido's a great player and he's going to be a great player for us. We need to get him focused on the game and in the next couple of seasons, he'll be scoring a lot of goals.”

The Football Association declined to comment when asked if they were looking into a breach of confidentiality guidelines over Berahino's ban.