Under 23s - West Brom undone by last-gasp Newcastle winner

Newcastle striker Haris Vuckic dealt Albion a late sucker punch at Aggborough tonight, winning their under-23s clash with the last kick of the game.

The dull affair looked destined to end in stalemate before Vuckic tucked the ball home in added on time as the Baggies' winless streak in all competitions extended to 11 matches.

New loanee Marc Wilson played his first 45 minutes in an Albion shirt, the 29-year-old starting the game at centre-back, while Hal Robson-Kanu was given a half up front.

It was a strong Baggies line-up that should have been good enough to win. Everton loanee Brendan Galloway was at left-back, Boaz Myhill was in goal, and there were also starts for Jonathan Leko, Sam Field, and Kane Wilson, all of whom have played first-team football this season.

And Albion started brightly, with Leko's trickery dazzling down the right, but it was the Magpies who had the first real opportunity 10 minutes in when Dan Ward put a free header over at a corner.

Even though the Baggies were seeing more of the ball, it was the visitors who looked more threatening.

Robson-Kanu curled a tame effort into Nathan Harker's arms before Vuckic stung Myhill's palms after a neat turn in the box.

Albion didn't create anything of note until Kane Wilson's mazy run down the right touchline just before half-time ended in a chance for Leko at the back post, and seconds later Robson-Kanu squirted a shot inches wide on the turn.

That turned out to be the Wales international's final contribution as he and Marc Wilson were taken off at half-time for Kyle Edwards and Dara O'Shea respectively.

But Newcastle substitute Jamie Holmes had a more immediate impact, forcing Myhill into a near-post save following a determined burst down the right.

However, goalmouth action was in short supply on a rain-sodden Aggborough pitch that had started to cut up by the end.

Galloway, an England U21 international, was a bright spark in the second half before he was removed with around 15 minutes to go and from then on Newcastle had a hold of proceedings.

They had two shots blocked in the build up to the goal but eventually, Albion's last ditch defending faltered and Vuckic stuck home a deserved winner.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Myhill, K Wilson, Fitzwater (c), M Wilson (O'Shea 45), Galloway (Melbourne 76), Field, Nabi, Wright , Tulloch, Leko, Robson-Kanu (Edwards 45). Unused subs: Jones, House, Edwards.

Newcastle (4-4-2): Harker, Sterry, Findlay, Good, Williams (Bailey 79), Ben Almahanni, Hunter, Barlaser, Fernandez (Holmes 58), Ward, Vuckic. Unused subs: Smith, Longs, McNall.

Referee: Sam Allison