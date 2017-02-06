Five things we learned from West Brom 1 Stoke City 0

Albion beat Stoke City 1-0 on Saturday thanks to James Morrison's early goal. Here are five things we learned from another successful afternoon at The Hawthorns.

1) Jake Livermore looks like another shrewd signing

It seems that for some fans, the transfer window has become more important than what happens on the pitch. New additions are derided before they’ve kicked a ball, and windows are classed as failures before their true impact has been felt.

Albion need a new striker, that is evident enough, but on Saturday, Livermore became the latest signing to impress, following in the footsteps of Matt Phillips, Allan Nyom, and Nacer Chadli. Slowly but surely, Tony Pulis is improving the team.

2) Stoke City filling the void

There’s nothing wrong with a bit of healthy rivalry, but Villa’s relegation seemed to have robbed that from Albion this season.

However, thanks to Mark Hughes’s obsession with handshakes, the fall-out from the Saido Berahino transfer and Tony Pulis’s record against his former team, the Potters are helpfully starting to fill that space (in the league at least).

They are the nearest top-tier team geographically, and when you add to the mix the recent switching of fortunes in this fixture, no wonder it got a bit heated in the Smethwick End at full-time. But at the moment, there's no doubting which team are the pride of the Midlands.

3) Nacer Chadli and James Morrison can play together

They are two of Albion’s most exciting players on the ball but at the start of the season there were concerns Pulis wanted one or the other.

However, on Saturday, the pair switched seamlessly between left wing and number 10, and it frankly bamboozled Stoke no end.

The Belgian was back to his early-season form and Morrison is having one of his best seasons in an Albion shirt (no doubt thanks to those around him).

Not only are they fun to watch, but looking back at the goal, potentially deadly in the final third too.

4) Craig Dawson is making the coaches sit up and take note, again

When Pulis arrived in January 2015, he probably saw Dawson as a quick fix at right-back. A young centre-back who, with the right tutoring, could fill that space until he bought someone better. But after two years of reliable performances, Dawson's inclusion in the team is now a formality.

Jonny Evans’s injury has given him a chance in his preferred position and the former non-league player is grabbing it firmly. Pulis wants a new centre-half in the summer, but on recent displays, Dawson should be considered as a long-term option too.

5) This is turning into the best Albion team of the Premier League era

Tony Pulis only needs 14 points from the remaining 14 games to break the record Steve Clarke set four years ago. But that team fell away in the second half of the season and only just stayed up the following campaign, whereas Pulis’s side keeps improving.

What’s more, Clarke’s side benefited from a 17-goal haul from loanee Romelu Lukaku, while the current crop are permanent fixtures, many of whom are on long contracts. Savour this season, it’s highly likely to be a record-breaking one.