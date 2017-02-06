Cameroon boss taunts stay-aways like West Brom's Allan Nyom after AFCON victory

Cameroon boss Hugo Broos has rubbed Allan Nyom’s nose in the Indomitable Lions’ African Cup of Nations victory.

The Albion full-back was one of seven players who decided not to play for Cameroon in this year’s tournament in Gabon, resulting in an eligibility dispute that had to be resolved by FIFA.

But against all the odds, Broos guided his team to the Sunday’s final against Egypt, where they came from behind to win 2-1.

And the belligerent Belgian, who stood up to both Albion and Liverpool in their dispute, publicly wondered if Nyom and his fellow stay-aways were now ruing their decision.

“There was a lot of trouble before, players who wouldn’t come with us,” said Broos. “OK, it’s their decision. But maybe they are saying now to themselves, ‘S***! Why didn’t I go with them?'”

Nyom wanted to stay in the West Midlands to keep his place in the Albion team, although he missed the defeats to Derby County and Tottenham Hotspur while the dispute rumbled on.

Although he has since played in victories over Sunderland and Stoke as well as a draw away at Middlesbrough, his compatriots have been on their way to Cameroon’s first African Cup of Nations trophy in 15 years.

Broos added: “We came here and I think nobody thought we would go so far.

“We tried to get through the first round. We did it. So we said, ‘OK, let’s see what happens against Senegal’. We won the game again.

“Then you get a boost of confidence and from that time we believed that if we got a bit lucky we could win the final.”