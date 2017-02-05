West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob leaves hospital with the all clear

Albion enforcer Claudio Yacob has been discharged from hospital with the all clear after tests revealed his suspected appendicitis was just stomach cramps.

The 29-year-old Argentinian missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Stoke City at The Hawthorns after being overcome with pain on Friday night.

He was taken into hospital but tests revealed nothing serious and so Yacob has now returned home.

He's due to report for training as usual on Monday morning, although it remains to be seen whether he regains his place in the Albion starting line-up.

Yacob had played 22 of Albion's 23 Premier League games prior to Saturday, but his replacement, Jake Livermore, put in a man of the match performance against Stoke on his full debut for the club following his £10million move from Hull City in January.