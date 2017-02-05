Player ratings - West Brom 1 Stoke 0

An early James Morrison goal was enough for Albion to beat Stoke at The Hawthorns yesterday, but the scoreline could have been much more one-sided. Here, Baggies reporter Matt Wilson rates the players.

BEN FOSTER

Only had to make two saves during the game, but he did well to anticipate where Joe Allen was going to head the ball and hold on to it too. That’s two clean sheets in a row at The Hawthorns. 6/10

ALLAN NYOM

Marko Arnautovic has the whole package, he’s strong, fast, with quick feet. But Nyom bossed him in the first half, when the Austrian resorted to rugby tackling him. 6/10

CRAIG DAWSON

Another hugely impressive marker that did even more to boost his reputation at centre-half. A few more games like this and Pulis might just leave him there next season. Headed everything away, and even turned Berahino on the byline. 8/10

GARETH MCAULEY

After a few shaky performances in recent weeks, McAuley was back to his reliable best. Choosing the best moments to step out from the back, he started the sweeping move that led to Morrison’s goal, playing a simple pass to Fletcher. 7/10

CHRIS BRUNT

Was part of the exciting trio that tore Stoke apart down the left wing in the first half, and put in a brilliant cross that Morrison nearly converted. Wherever he plays, he seems to have an influence on the game. Not bad for a 32-year-old. 7/10

DARREN FLETCHER

May have been overshadowed by Livermore’s all-action full debut, but Fletcher still went about his usual game with style. For example, it was his simple but effective pass out to Chadli on the wing that led to the goal. 6/10

JAKE LIVERMORE - MAN OF THE MATCH

Grabbed his chance with both hands, battling hard in defence, but also playing a wide range of passes forward. Nearly capped off a fine performance with a goal but his willingness to run that far in injury time is encouraging. 8/10

MATT PHILLIPS

A consistent threat off the right, even though Albion had more joy down the left. There were a few bursts forward, but his defensive work was just as impressive. However, he did let Erik Pieters steal a march on him in the second half. Fortunately, the Stoke full-back put his header wide. 6/10

JAMES MORRISON

After scoring in the sixth minute for the second successive game, Morrison has now netted five this season, equalling the best tally of his career at the start of February. The goal may have been a sublime finish, but he was a joy to watch for the whole game. 8/10

NACER CHADLI

Pulis once compared him to a top-class racehorse, and Chadli was in full gallop in the first half, flooding forward with the rest of the team in style. His slide-rule pass set up the goal, but there were plenty of flicks and tricks worthy of note. He was back to his early-season form. 8/10

SALOMON RONDON

Could have, and maybe should have scored, but there was no doubting his commitment. Refused to back down in his titanic battle with Ryan Shawcross, even though Kevin Friend wasn’t helping him. Linked up play with the three behind him, but needs to move the ball quicker. 7/10

SUBSTITUTES

James McClean (For Chadli 66)

Brought on to add steel to the midfield, he nearly scored a stunning right-footed curler from long range. 7/10

Hal Robson-Kanu (For Phillips 87)

Won a free-kick to take the pressure off. 6/10

Sam Field (for Morrison 88)

The youngster put in a crunching tackle to the delight of the home fans. 6/10

Unused subs: Myhill, Olsson, M Wilson, Leko.