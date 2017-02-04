West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob taken to hospital with suspected appendicitis

Albion midfielder Claudio Yacob has been taken to hospital with suspected appendicitis and misses today's clash with Stoke City at The Hawthorns.

The 29-year-old Argentinian was feeling fine on Friday and was expected to be involved in today's squad, but then he started feeling pain in the evening.

He has been taken to hospital where he is due to be assessed today while his team-mates take on the Potters.

Yacob has been in fine form this season, and had started 22 out of Albion's 23 Premier League fixtures before today, forming a strong partnership with skipper Darren Fletcher in the base of midfield.

His absence means £10million January signing Jake Livermore has been handed his full debut for the Baggies.

Livermore came off the bench against Sunderland in Albion's last home game but was an unused substitute against Middlesbrough in midweek.