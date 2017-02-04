An early James Morrison goal proved enough for Albion as they stretched their impressive home record in the league to five wins out of six.

The Baggies had the ball in the net as early as the fourth minute but Salomon Rondon was correctly ruled out for offside after Matt Phillips's shot deflected into his path.

Two minutes later though, Morrison scored in the sixth minute for the second successive game, capping off a fine sweeping move up the pitch with a first-time finish over Lee Grant's leg following Nacer Chadli's inch-perfect pass.

Although Stoke rarely threatened Ben Foster's goal, and Saido Berahino's return was a damp squib, the Baggies failed to find the all-important second goal on a heated afternoon.

They eventually ran out well deserved winners to move seven points clear of Stoke and five points clear of ninth, but after the final whistle both sets of fans clashed in the Smethwick End as stewards attempted to keep them apart while Mark Hughes and Tony Pulis didn't shake hands.

Analysis

All the build-up to the game was focused on one man. Saido Berahino's return to The Hawthorns so soon after his departure was always going to be heated, but the temperature was turned up a notch late on Thursday night when it emerged he had served an eight-week FA ban for reportedly failing a drugs test.

Before the game stewards were warned to be extra wary of crowd trouble, and during Stoke's shooting practice in the warm-up, Albion fans cheered every shot Berahino missed, while the away end cheered every one he scored.

But the Baggies are flying high themselves this season, and no matter what happened today, they were certain to finish the weekend in eighth.

The home fans reminded their visitors on every occasion they could that it is Albion who are currently the pride of the Midlands, and also delighted in singing Tony Pulis's name at the supporters of his former club.

And no wonder. Stoke used to be Albion's bogey team, but that's changed since Pulis arrived in the Black Country.

He's unbeaten with the Baggies against his former side, winning four and drawing one, and has only lost one of the 13 Premier League matches between Albion and Stoke he's been involved in, winning nine.

The Potters are Albion's closest rivals geographically in the top tier this season and this felt like a derby. After the final whistle, there were some unruly scenes in the Smethwick End as the stewards struggled to keep the two sets of fans apart, but on the pitch, Albion outclassed their counterparts.

With the Berahino episode now behind them, the Baggies continue to build for the future. Jake Livermore, Albion's only permanent signing from January, was handed his full debut in central midfield after Claudio Yacob was taken to hospital with suspected appendicitis.

And the former Hull man showed why Pulis decided to shell out £10million for him. Disciplined and strong in holding midfield, he also played a wider variety of passes than Yacob, spraying the ball out to Matt Phillips as early at the fourth minute in the build-up to Salomon Rondon's disallowed goal, and skipping through the midfield minefield of legs soon after.

A one-two with Rondon and a burst up the pitch showcased his attacking threat and nearly created another chance in a frantic first half full of exciting forward play from the Baggies.

It was down the left where the hosts were having most joy. James Morrison and Nacer Chadli were switching between left wing and number 10, causing Ibrahim Affelay and Phil Bardsley all sorts of problems, while Chris Brunt joined in the fun from left-back.

Chadli and Morrison combined for the goal, with the Belgian slipping in a perfectly-timed ball for the Scotland international to lift over Lee Grant's leg.

It was Morrison's fifth Premier League goal of the season, equalling his best ever tally of his career.

And he nearly had a sixth soon after when Brunt swung in a typically devilish cross that Morrison couldn't quite divert on goal, getting just enough on it to take it away from the lurking Rondon.

It was just one of several chances in an exciting first half that saw the Baggies flooding forward at every opportunity.

Rondon, Livermore, Darren Fletcher, Matt Phillips, they all had chances to score, fashioned out of passing moves that were like gold-dust last season but are becoming increasingly regular in this stand-out campaign.

However, Stoke grew into the game after the break, and spent large parts of it camped in Albion's half.

The match started to get ragged as both sides lost their shape and that suited Stoke far more. In the first half they had struggled to get behind the Baggies, but they looked far more threatening after the oranges.

Pulis brought on James McClean for Nacer Chadli in order to restore some steel to his side and the Irelend international nearly curled a gorgeous right-footed effort into the top corner.

The match stayed on a knife-edge throughout most of the second half, but sparked into life in injury time, when Rondon ran the full length of the pitch and played in Livermore, who took too many touches and was denied a goal to cap off his fine debut.

Stoke went straight up the other end and nearly equalised but their deflected shot was headed off the line.

As for Berahino? Well he was booed every time he warmed up and got a particularly frosty reception when he was brought on in the 58th minute.

But the striker didn't touch the ball until the 79th minute and there was a huge cheer from the Birmingham Road End when the brilliant Craig Dawson turned him on his own byline.

By the end of the match, the old academy starlet was irrelevant. Albion have moved on, and in some style.

Key moments

04 Salomon Rondon puts the ball in the net but it's disallowed. A wonderful raking ball from Jake Livermore switches the play to Matt Phillips. His shot shot deflects to Rondon, but he's a yard offside.

06 GOAL ALBION - Sweeping move up the pitch ends with Nacer Chadli slipping in James Morrison with an inch-perfect pass and the midfielder lifts the ball over Lee Grant's leg.

10 Chadli lifts the ball into Ryan Shawcross's arm but referee Kevin Friend says no.

11 Morrison nearly makes it two, but he can't get enough on a gorgeous Chris Brunt cross and inadvertantly takes the ball away from Rondon, who was lurking.

58 Saido Berahino receives a chorus of boos and whistles when he's brought off the bench. Someone in Halford's Lane lobs a scarf towards him.

90 Albion should score when Rondon bursts up the pitch and plays in Livermore but the chance goes begging, and then Stoke nearly equalise at the other end.

Man of the match

Jake Livermore - A brilliantly accomplished full debut from the January signing whose only blemish came in front of goal in the dying minutes.

Position in the table

8th, with 36 points from 24 games

Teams

Albion (4-2-3-1): Foster; Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Brunt; Livermore, Fletcher (c); Chadli (McClean 66), Morrison (Field 88), Phillips (Robson-Kanu 87); Rondon. Unused subs: Myhill; Olsson, Wilson, Leko.

Stoke (4-2-3-1) Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, M. Indi, Pieters; Whelan, Adam (Diouf 59); Afellay (Ngoy 69), Allen, Arnautovic; Crouch (Berahino 58). Unused subs: Given, Imbula, Muniesa, Bony.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicester)

Attendance: 23,921