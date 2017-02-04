Tony Pulis: Jake Livermore will be a good player for West Brom

January signing Jake Livermore proved today that he's got a bright future at the Baggies, according to head coach Tony Pulis.

The £10million signing was brought into the first team today after Claudio Yacob was taken to hospital with suspected apendicitis.

But he was arguably man of the match on his full debut with an all-round battling performance that helped the Baggies beat Stoke 1-0 and notch their sixth league win in seven at The Hawthorns.

In fact, the only blemish on his copybook came at the end of the match, when he failed to cap off his fine debut with a goal.

"He's going to be a good player for this club, he's got lots of energy, lots of good attributes," said Pulis. "He's still wayward at times when he gets dragged out of position but he'll get his hands dirty.

"We've got some good footballers, when you look at (James) Morrison, (Chris) Brunty, (Nacer) Chadli, Salomon (Rondon) as well, so we need a couple of people who can get their hands dirty when needed and second half I thought he was fantastic."

Albion could have been home and hosed by half-time but in the end, Morrison's early goal proved enough to win all three points.

"First half I thought some of the football we played was fantastic," said Pulis. "If there's one criticism of the team it's that first half we could have come in three or four goals up and that would have been no injustice at all.

"The worst thing that happened was half-time and that stopped our momentum, but we dug in.

"The lads have been to Middlesbrough on Tuesday, people forget we had that journey. Stoke had a home game. I thought the lads second half were absolutely fantastic.

"The left hand side of the pitch, Chadli, Morrison, Salomon and Brunty, we played some wonderful football. Every time we had that movement down that side we caused them problems."

Albion assistant coach Dave Kemp echoed Pulis's sentiments about Livermore, saying: "We're very pleased for him, he had an excellent debut. It's good the home fans see him playing like that.

"Now they know they've got a good player at the club, that will bode well for the future."