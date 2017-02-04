Stoke boss Mark Hughes suggests West Brom leaked news of Saido Berahino's ban

Angry Stoke boss Mark Hughes has suggested Albion leaked the news Saido Berahino received an eight-week FA ban in the build-up to today's game.

Stoke bought Berahino in January for £12million but two days before today's meeting between the two clubs, it emerged he had served a suspension for reportedly failing a drugs test.

The 23-year-old striker received a villain's welcome at The Hawthorns and although he came off the bench shortly after half-time, it took him 21 minutes to touch the ball.

Hughes and Pulis didn't shake hands after the game, which Albion won 1-0 thanks to an early James Morrison goal, and afterwards, the Stoke boss questioned the timing of recent revelations about Berahino's spell on the sidelines.

"We knew the situation, so we knew at some point it would come out," said Hughes. "From our point of view, it's disappointing. It's probably disappointing for West Brom too because clearly they were able to keep the issue discreetly under wraps for a few months and lo and behold, two days before a game against his new club, all of a sudden it comes out.

"It's a shame because people will suggest maybe West Brom had something to do with that. I'm not saying that, you can interpret it like that."

Hughes was also adamant Albion hadn't informed them of the ban before selling them Berahino in a deal that could potentially rise to £15m and includes a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

"We weren't told by West Brom about it," he said. "There was some talk that West Brom had made us fully aware of the situation but they didn't."

But the Express & Star understands decision-makers at Albion are adamant they did everything by the book, and that Berahino's ban was revealed to Stoke after a fee was agreed but before any money changed hands, as set out in an FA directive.

However, it's clear the fall-out from this episode has created a rift between the two clubs and in particular, the two managers.

Not only was there trouble in the Smethwick End after the game as extra stewards were called over to deal with two sets of fans clashing, but Pulis and Hughes didn't shake hands after the game, or indeed, beforehand.

It was an incident that seemed to annoy the Stoke boss, who is now seven points behind Pulis in the league.

"I didn't see him to shake his hand, I was on the touchline for quite some time at the end of the game," said Hughes. "Who's the onus on? I don't know.

"He didn't shake my hand before the game either and I'd have thought, being the guest of the club, he'd might have come over and welcome me to the ground maybe. For some reason he didn't want to."

When Hughes was asked what he thought the issue was, he said: "He (Pulis) doesn't like shaking hands. No idea. With most managers you have moments of disagreements during games, usually you have a beer afterwards and get on with it."

Pulis didn't speak to the written press after the game and sent assistant head coach Dave Kemp in his place.

But in his interview with the broadcast media, he said: "I shook hands with Eddie [Niedzwiecki, Stoke coach] and Mark was walking away towards their supporters so that was that."

Kemp admitted there was friction between the two dug-outs. "He (Hughes) wants his team to win, Tony wants our team to win, that's just the way it is."

When he was asked where Pulis was, he said: "I don't know what he's doing. He just asked me to do it today. Think he's got something on, don't know what it is."