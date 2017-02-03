West Brom boss Tony Pulis: I don't give a damn about Saido Berahino

Albion boss Tony Pulis says he no longer “gives a damn” about Saido Berahino and claimed the striker should be grateful for his treatment at The Hawthorns.

It has emerged Berahino served an eight-week FA suspension prior to his £12million switch to Stoke City last month, with reports claiming the 23-year-old tested positive for a recreational drug in an out-of-competition test.

Pulis yesterday confirmed the player had served a ban but stated FA regulations prevented him from commenting on the specific reasons for it. Berahino’s final appearance for the Baggies came at Bournemouth on September 10 and he did not feature in a match-day squad after the 1-1 draw at Sunderland on October 1, with Pulis at the time pointing to weight issues as the reason for the striker’s absence.

But during an official unveiling at Stoke last week, Cannock-based Berahino suggested he had been left out for refusing to sign a new contract. Speaking yesterday, Pulis hinted at some displeasure at those comments and defended the club’s treatment of a player who first joined them aged 11.

“Anything Stoke asked for we told them the truth,” he said, when asked about the suspension.

“They knew and it is a little bit disappointing when people were coming out and saying ‘he wasn’t playing, he’s being held back’ or whatever.

“The truth is now out there so that was for them to say and they knew the situation and that was disappointing, especially after the way the club has looked after him.”

He continued: “This club has been absolutely fantastic towards Saido with the way it’s protected him, the way it’s looked after him and the way it’s tried to protect him from everything in any way, shape and form.

“He should be really grateful because I have been at other clubs where the kid could easily have been thrown under the bus.

“But it shows the depth and quality of the people in this football club that they’ve tried to protect one of their own.

“Unfortunately sometimes you look back and think ‘was it worth it?’”

“Having said that they’ve done the decent think, this football club, and really tried to find the high ground and stay with the high ground.”

Berahino was expected to feature for the Potters today at The Hawthorns. Asked if the striker could get his career on track, Pulis replied: “Personally I don’t give a damn now. I’ve spent two years at this club and he’s not my problem any more. I wish him all the best.”