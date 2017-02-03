Saido Berahino 'fully focused' ahead of West Brom return

Striker Saido Berahino claims he is “fully focused” ahead of his return to Albion on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is at the centre of more controversy after it emerged he served an eight-week FA ban during his final months with the Baggies, with reports claiming he tested positive for a recreational drug during an out-of-competition test.

Berahino joined Stoke last month in a deal which could eventually net Albion £15million and is expected to play a part when the Potters visit The Hawthorns for a Premier League clash.

Posting on Twitter on Friday afternoon, Berahino wrote: “Fully focused on what needs to be done, but will be weird to sit in the away changing room #potters.”

Born in Burundi, Berahino had been with the Baggies since the age of 11 and is likely to receive a frosty reception from home supporters on his return.

The striker earned an England call-up for his form during the 2014-15 season when he netted 20 goals. But he experienced a dramatic fall from grace following a string of off-field misdemeanours which culminated in a threat to go on strike after being denied a move to Tottenham.