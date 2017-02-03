facebook icon twitter icon
West Bromwich Albion FC
Saido Berahino 'fully focused' ahead of West Brom return

Striker Saido Berahino claims he is “fully focused” ahead of his return to Albion on Saturday.

Stoke City v Everton - Premier League - bet365 Stadium
Berahino has tweeted ahead of his return to The Hawthorns.

The 23-year-old is at the centre of more controversy after it emerged he served an eight-week FA ban during his final months with the Baggies, with reports claiming he tested positive for a recreational drug during an out-of-competition test.

Berahino joined Stoke last month in a deal which could eventually net Albion £15million and is expected to play a part when the Potters visit The Hawthorns for a Premier League clash.

Posting on Twitter on Friday afternoon, Berahino wrote: “Fully focused on what needs to be done, but will be weird to sit in the away changing room #potters.”

Born in Burundi, Berahino had been with the Baggies since the age of 11 and is likely to receive a frosty reception from home supporters on his return.

The striker earned an England call-up for his form during the 2014-15 season when he netted 20 goals. But he experienced a dramatic fall from grace following a string of off-field misdemeanours which culminated in a threat to go on strike after being denied a move to Tottenham.

