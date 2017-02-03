Tony Pulis confirms Former West Brom striker Saido Berahino served FA ban before leaving for Stoke City

Tony Pulis has confirmed Saido Berahino served an FA ban while at Albion - but refused to comment on whether it was for recreational drug use.

Tony Pulis has confirmed Saido Berahino served an FA ban while at Albion - but refused to comment on whether it was for recreational drug use.

The striker was this morning reported in a national newspaper to have tested positive for a recreational drug in an out-of-competition test, with the eight-week suspension ending before he completed a £12million move to Stoke last month.

Berahino, who returns to The Hawthorns on Saturday with the Potters, didn’t feature for the Baggies after playing at Bournemouth on September 11 and was not named in a matchday squad after the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on October 1.

During his absence, Baggies boss Pulis claimed the player was struggling with his weight and at one stage the striker was sent to France in order to get in shape.

Asked today whether Berahino's ban was for drug use, Pulis would only confirm the 23-year-old served a suspension but insisted that, under FA rules, he was unable to state what it was for.

He said: “He served a ban when he was here at West Brom. I don’t want to comment on the reason why.

“I’ll go back to what I have said before, Saido never played for me because he was not fit enough, for whatever reason.”

Asked why he has not spoken of the suspension at the time, Pulis replied: “We were under a strict obligation not to release that information. It’s an FA directive.”

Berahino left The Hawthorns for Stoke during the January transfer window for an initial £12million fee.

Potters boss Mark Hughes confirmed they had been made aware of the suspension before agreeing the deal.

“We're aware of it clearly. It was an FA disciplinary matter,” he said.

“Saido had an eight week suspension, I don't think it as three months. We were aware of it.

“We did our due diligence as with all player, but it didn't change our thinking of what we wanted to do.

“We've got him in the building now, and he's looking forward to the game tomorrow. We'll play him, why wouldn't we?

“You'd probably have to refer this back to West Brom. We're not in a position to give much more detail.”

Though a positive test for a recreational drug out of competition is not regarded as a breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code, FA doping regulations go further and it does normally lead to the player being suspended.

The FA consider it worthy of punishment out of fear for a player's health and the damage it could do to the image of the English game.

At the same time, however, the FA has a policy of not naming the players who commit such an offence, with offenders instead offered 'rehabilitation, to allow them to return clean without being stigmatised for an offence that arose outside of the WADA requirements'.